Charli XCX Releases New Single 'Claws'

To be released on May 15th 2020, Charli XCX's forthcoming new album 'how i'm feeling now' is a completely unique project. Written, recorded and released in quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the album invites collaboration in a new way, welcoming fans to give feedback on every aspect of the record; from contributing to videos, to songwriting choices, to single selection and more. Following on from a poll hosted by Charli, today she unveils 'claws', the Angel-selected second single from the album.

A short, sharp burst of energy, 'claws' crackles with futuristic spirit. Produced by Dylan Brady of 100 gecs, the track blends pop, hip hop, electronica and trance with Charli flowing dexterously over the top of the track's unrelenting instrumental. Exploring the feeling of being close to the one you love every day - 'claws' captures the manic jubilation of love in lockdown in a refreshing way; with synths teetering on the edge of discordance, full bodied 808s and Charli's innocent delivery juxtaposing and complimenting each other simultaneously before descending into a trance-infused euphoria.

Listen to Claws below!

To coincide with the release of Claws, Charli has commissioned three new artworks for the track, created by Timothy Luke, Naked Cherry and Sara Cwynar.

On Wednesday, Charli held her third weekly Zoom conference for 1000 fans, taking questions on the album's visual creative from the likes of Paris Hilton, Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix, and RuPaul's Drag Race favorite Gia Gunn. Watch the session back here.

To support those suffering with the effects of COVID-19 if you are in a position to, please consider donating to the following charities:

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION

The World Health Organization (WHO) has launched a special fund designed to raise funds specifically for Covid-19 response. The WHO estimates it needs $675M through April for preparedness and response efforts

The United Nations Foundation and the Swiss Philanthropy Foundation have created a fund to benefit the WHO's effort. The fund supports the delivery of protective equipment to frontline healthcare workers, laboratory testing and accelerates research into diagnostics, treatments and vaccine development

To donate to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund: click here

LA ALLIANCE

LA Alliance are an organization that fights for the rights and protection of homeless peoples in Los Angeles who are currently campaigning for their protection from COVID-19. More info on what they do here​.​

To donate to the LA Alliance: click here





