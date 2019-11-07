Charleene Closshey Debuts Christmas Album CHRISTMAS TIME IS HERE

Acclaimed singer, film and Broadway actress CHARLEENE CLOSSHEY rings in the festive season November 1 with the release of her holiday album Christmas Time is Here. The album features her debut radio single "I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day," which landed on the 2018 Mediabase Hot AC Chart peaking at #18 its first week alongside classics by Nat King Cole, Bing Crosby and contemporary artists Mariah Carey, John Legend, Lady Gaga, and Sia. This year, a remixed/remastered version of the single hits holiday airwaves again, kicking off Closshey's Christmas album.

Recorded between Nashville and Sofia, Bulgaria, Christmas Time is Here features fresh takes on vintage tunes "O Holy Night," "Good King Wenceslas," and "Christmas in Killarney" showcasing her Celtic-inspired vocals against a lush orchestral sound. An original version of time-honored classic "Ave Maria" penned by Closshey features Bulgaria's award-winning, internationally acclaimed Sofia Boys' Choir. Choir director Prof. Dr. Adriana Blagoeva says, "Working with Charleene on "Ave Maria" was an amazing musical experience for both myself and the boys! We are deeply thankful for this honor."

The album was produced by six-time Grammy winner Brent Maher, best known for having discovered The Judds and working with varied artists including Tina Turner, Willie Nelson, and Bobby Darin. Maher says, "It was such a pleasure working with Charleene on this album. It was her vision to create this musical world, rich with spirit of the season, bringing back fond memories and giving hope that new and wonderful memories are on the way."

A self-proclaimed 'Christmas spirit devotee' Charleene says, "December is magical with its crisp air and warm feelings. The world seems brighter: both the world around me and inside me. It's easier to embrace the joy in myself and shining through others. Absolutely anything is possible! It's that Spirit I hope to cultivate in the album's sound. Love and connection can truly live in us throughout the year," a sentiment echoed in the title track's lyrics "oh, that we could always see such Spirit through the year."

Christmas Time is Here is available digitally on music streaming platforms and physically on Amazon and CDBaby November 1.

Christmas Time is Here Track Listing:

I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day Christmas Time is Here God Rest Ye Merry, Gentleman Good King Wenceslas The Littlest Angel Christmas in Killarney O Little Town of Bethlehem Ave Maria O Holy Night O Come, O Come Emmanuel





