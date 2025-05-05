Cautious Clay Sets International 'The Hours' Tour in Support of New Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singer-songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Joshua Karpeh aka Cautious Clay will embark on an international tour later this year in support of his upcoming album, The Hours: Morning, out May 16th via Concord Records. The North American leg will kick off this Fall in Boston at The Sinclair on September 30th and will take him across the country with stops in New York, Chicago, and San Francisco before wrapping in Los Angeles on October 24th at The Regent. The tour will continue this Winter with a UK and European leg, making stops in five cities including London, Amsterdam, and Brussels (full dates below). Artist pre-sale begins on Wednesday, Spotify/venue pre-sale begins on Thursday, and general ticket sales begin this Friday, May 9th at 10AM local time. For more information and ticket purchasing visit here.

The news arrives ahead of next week’s album release and follows previously released singles “Father Time (10am),” “Tokyo Lift (5am),” and “No Champagne (6am),” which have been praised by Hypebeast, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Vibe, and more. Cautious Clay ushers in a new phase with The Hours: Morning, a conceptual eight-track project that’s equal parts mixtape and emotive timetable, exploring the feeling and emotional landscape of each morning hour. Created after relocating to Philadelphia and establishing new creative routines, the project transcends genre and blends pop precision with elements of alternative R&B, jazz, and indie rock with open-ended reflection. It marks a fresh chapter for the genre-blending artist, following the success of his jazz-infused album KARPEH. From the calm of dawn to the energy of late morning, The Hours: Morning showcases Cautious’ versatility and evolving sound.

Beyond his own artistry, Cautious has established himself as a highly sought-after songwriter and producer, collaborating with Billie Eilish, John Mayer, John Legend, Khalid, Kavinsky, Melanie Martinez, Remi Wolf, and most recently, Tycho. Following the release of his acclaimed EPs Resonance and Table of Context, he delivered his full-length 2021 debut Deadpan Love, a nuanced exploration of the complexities of human connection that earned him praise from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, The Fader, PAPER, and more. With his 2023 album KARPEH, Cautious reached new artistic heights, delivering a more intentional and sonically rich project. This bold evolution offered an intimate portrayal of his journey, his past, and his family life, solidifying his place as a singular voice in modern music and one to watch. Pre-save Cautious Clay’s new album above, check out all of his upcoming live dates below, and stay tuned for more news to follow.

North America Fall Live Dates

September 30 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

October 2 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

October 4 - Washington, DC - Atlantis

October 7 - Toronto, ON - Axis

October 10 - Chicago, IL - Outset

October 11 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

October 13 - Denver, CO - Bluebird

October 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

October 17 - Seattle, WA - Showbox

October 18 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood

October 19 - Portland, OR - Roseland

October 21 - San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's

October 24 - Los Angeles, CA – Regent

UK/EU Winter Live Dates

December 4 - Manchester, UK - Blues Kitchen

December 5 - London, UK - Jazz Cafe

December 9 - Amsterdam, NL - Tolhuistuin (Paradiso Noord)

December 10 - Rotterdam, NL - LantarenVenster

December 11 - Brussels, BE - Botanique - The Rotonde

Photo credit: Travys Owen

