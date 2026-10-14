Catherine Elicson Shares Dual Singles from Debut Album RIVER OF FAT

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Catherine Elicson, the guitarist and vocalist of the noise punk band EMPATH, has shared a pair of new singles, 'I'm On Fire,' released alongside a live video, and 'All Sound.' The tracks are standouts from her debut solo album, River Of Fat, due November 6th on Community Music.

''I'm On Fire' is a song about feeling trapped in your internal world and the void that creates. It has a meditative quality to it; I like to get lost in the repetitive heaviness,' Elicson says. 'The video was shot on a friend's cedar tree farm in New Jersey by my girlfriend Halle Ballard and bandmate Johnny Costa. I rented a generator from Home Depot and played the song as the sun set. Shaun Sutkus, who also recorded the album, captured the live sound.'

Of 'All Sound' Elicson says ''All Sound' is built entirely on improvised guitar and vocals. I wanted to preserve the song's intuitive, unedited energy, so I deliberately kept the little imperfections in. It has a levity that breaks up some of the heavier moments on the album.'

While enamored with her working relationship with Empath, Elicson found herself wanting to push her creative boundaries further. In the pursuit of self-exploration and musical experimentation, Elicson retreated to her home with a guitar, 4-track, sampler, and synth and began to write her bedroom odyssey River Of Fat. With the help of longtime collaborator and audio engineer Shaun Sutkus, Elicson began capturing and mixing River Of Fat using a droning Korg, a Roland SP-404, a vintage Stratocaster, and a Tascam 4-track tape machine.

Inspired by legends like John Cale, The Urinals, and contemporaries like Amen Dunes, Elicson sought to test her own capabilities through a minimal palette of instrumentation. Each song was performed live to tape in its entirety, with the goal of creating recordings that could be faithfully recreated on stage, performed alone and in the same manner they were recorded. Through this process and its self-imposed limitations, she discovered a new, more vulnerable and tender voice in her songwriting.

While River Of Fat is Catherine Elicson's first solo release, it feels less like a debut than the beginning of a larger body of work. The album shares a quiet kinship with the intimate worlds of Arthur Russell, Sibylle Baier, and Brian Eno, finding beauty in restraint, atmosphere, and texture. Patient, intimate, and quietly expansive, these songs reveal an artist discovering new possibilities through limitation and finding a voice that feels at once deeply personal and strangely timeless.

Tracklist

1. I'm On Fire

2. A Warm Day In the Park

3. Figure

4. River Of Fat

5. All Sound

6. My War

7. Flowers Smile

8. Safe

9. CTW

Photo Credit: Evan Eisel | Download Hi-Res



Photo Credit: Evan Eisel | Download Hi-Res

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 12 Hrs 09 Min 56 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me