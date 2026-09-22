Lowly Shares New Single 'Stretch Under Strain' Ahead of SOFTY LP

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Danish quintet Lowly will release their fourth studio album Softy on October 30 via Bella Union. Nanna Schannong (vocals), Soffie Viemose (vocals), Kasper Staub (synthesizer), Thomas Lund (bass), and Steffen Lundtoft (drums) have delivered an album exploring themes of parenthood, family, love, and loss, while expanding on the dreampop sound of their previous releases.

The band has shared new single 'Stretch Under Strain,' which invites the listener to freely feel what they actually feel in their body right now. A lowly piano sets off the ballad, colored by subtle electronic touches, soon followed by Soffie Viemose's vigorous voice, putting those feelings into words. The band explains, 'We were brought up told to pull ourselves together, rise through the ranks and fight for our countries. But maybe we're not supposed to be able to bear this pressure we're under. Maybe new generations will teach us that there's something to discover in our vulnerability, the overwhelmedness and even incapabilities.'

For the first time in their career, the Danish 5-piece decided to self-produce their album, a choice that brought them even closer to fully realizing their impact. Across 10 sprawling tracks, the band tell a tale of modern life, weaving together stories of raising children, searching for togetherness, and finding courage in the face of an increasingly unstable world. 'When the world is going so crazy, bravery is more relevant than ever,' says Steffen. 'Maybe that's why we're channeling these feelings on this particular album, because right now is the craziest time in all of our lives. We talked a lot about, what do we want to do? Why do we want to be a band under these circumstances? And if we're going to be a band, then we should do it in a really, really caring and sustainable way. Let's take responsibility for the process, and also be brave enough to put out an album that's not overproduced.'

Softy is the sound of five people who have created a seamless listening experience made up of their biggest achievements and most vulnerable moments. Four albums in, and this is just the beginning.

Photo Credit: Herup Mørck



Photo Credit: Herup Mørck

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