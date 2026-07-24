Charli xcx Releases New Album 'Music, Fashion, Film' to Critical Acclaim

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Charli xcx released her new album MUSIC, FASHION, FILM on Friday, July 24, drawing widespread critical praise from outlets including The Guardian, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Pitchfork, and others. The Guardian awarded the record five stars, calling it another deeply considered album about the instability of identity, while Pitchfork named it Best New Music. Rolling Stone gave it four stars, describing it as a 30-minute treatise on the machinery of fame, and Billboard called it one of the most formidable catalogue entries in 21st-century pop. The album includes previously released tracks Camera, Wink Wink, and SS26.

Photo Credit: Aidan Zamiri

The record arrives to widespread critical acclaim, with The Guardian hailing it 'another gorgeously astute and disarmingly deep album about the instability of identity' in a glowing 5-star review, Clash commending its 'unsettling, brilliantly bleak change of direction,' BBC labelling it 'smart, self-referential, funny, antagonistic and crammed full of moments to stimulate your inner earworm,' and Pitchfork awarding it Best New Music, lavishing praise on the record's 'little somatic thrills—doubled vocal harmonies, sharp dynamic contrasts—that come densely packed yet discrete and readily clippable.'

MUSIC, FASHION, FILM features recent releases Camera, Wink Wink, SS26, and Rock Music. The artwork, shot by Aidan Zamiri, features John Cale, Marc Jacobs and Martin Scorsese.

Photo Credit: Aidan Zamiri

Charli has released a range of limited-edition physical formats, including a deluxe box set featuring the album on 180g black vinyl, three exclusive 7' singles with unreleased B-sides, a 48-page companion book of behind-the-scenes photography, collectible art prints, and bespoke embossed packaging. MUSIC, FASHION, FILM is available for purchase at charlixcx.com.

Charli will headline arenas across North America through September and October on the MUSIC, FASHION, FILM TOUR, including two nights at both Brooklyn's Barclays Center and Los Angeles' Kia Forum, with special guest underscores joining on all dates. Tickets are available at charlixcx.com.

Earlier this month, Charli celebrated the impending release of MUSIC, FASHION, FILM with intimate pop-up shows in New York and London featuring special guests Clairo, Kim Petras, The Femcels, Jane Remover, and Thy Slaughter, alongside a global listening event for fans at independent cinemas around the world with bespoke visuals to accompany the album.

Charli xcx Live Dates 2026:

Fri 31 Jul 2026 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza

Fri 07 Aug 2026 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

Fri 28 Aug 2026 - Reading, UK - Reading Festival

Sat 29 Aug 2026 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival

Fri 11 Sep 2026 - Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena

Mon 14 Sep 2026 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Tue 15 Sep 2026 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Mon 21 Sep 2026 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Thu 24 Sep 2026 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Mon 28 Sep 2026 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Fri 02 Oct 2026 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival

Tue 06 Oct 2026 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Fri 09 Oct 2026 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival

Wed 14 Oct 2026 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

Sat 17 Oct 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

Sun 18 Oct 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

Wed 21 Oct 2026 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

Fri 23 Oct 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Charli xcx is one of the defining artists of her generation. Moving between the experimental and the mainstream, she has built a career characterised by reinvention, collaboration, and a singular approach to artistry that has influenced both the sound and visual language of contemporary culture. Her work has earned widespread critical acclaim including multiple BRIT and Grammy Awards, cementing her status as one of contemporary pop's most influential creative voices.

Beyond music, Charli has become a defining presence in fashion and contemporary image-making and has expanded her creative practice into film, where she acts, writes, produces and scores projects with directors including Takashi Miike, Greg Araki and Cathy Yann.



Photo Credit: Aidan Zamiri

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