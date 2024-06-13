Cassadee Pope Drops Music Video for Pop Punk / Rap Crossover “I Died” (ft Daisha Mcbride)

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







GRAMMY-nominated, Platinum-certified singer-songwriter, Cassadee Pope has shared her new music video for single, “I Died (ft Daisha Mcbride)” off of her upcoming album, Hereditary.

The album marks The Voice winner’s first full length following her shift from country back to her pop punk roots. With "I Died,", the former voice of rock band Hey Monday masterfully captures the raw emotions of love, loss and longing following a one sided breakup.

The pop punk / rap track delves into the feelings of abandonment while channeling the strength it takes to move forward from heartache. The track serves as a reminder that even in our darkest moments, we can find solace in shared experiences. The collaboration between Cassadee and Daisha has created a genre blending fusion of pop punk and rap, proving that even when we feel our most vulnerable, music will always be there to offer a sense of community.

Cassadee shares: “I knew nobody would be able to execute my idea for this video better than my friend Ed Pryor. We wanted the aesthetic to really lean into the lyric about feeling like someone has made you feel like a ghost by cutting you off. We flipped the lyric on it’s head and decided to have Daisha and I essentially haunt our exes with creepy camcorder recordings and sauntering in the shadows. It was very fun to shoot and I absolutely love the eeriness of it!”

Cassadee’s powerful voice and storytelling brings heartache and healing to life on Hereditary, an emotional rollercoaster ride through the ups and downs of life, love and self-discovery. Each track is a testament to the journey we embark on, shaped by our upbringing and the legacies passed down through generations. Whether that's love, betrayal or the intricate web of family dynamics, the title Hereditary captures the essence of our roots, the echoes of our past and the quest to carve our own path.

Cassadee shares, “Hereditary offers a soundtrack to navigate the complexities of life with authenticity and courage. I couldn’t think of a better backdrop for these lyrics than pop/punk and I hope this album gives people permission to feel everything!”

Hereditary Tracklist

People That I Love Leave Eye Contact Secret Master More To Me Three Of Us Rom Coms Almost There Capacity I Died (feat Daisha McBride) Hereditary Ever Since That World Ended (feat. Aaron Gillespie) Wrong One

Cassadee released another Hereditary single and music video, “Three Of Us” earlier this year, which invites listeners to confront the darkness of addiction and embrace the power of empathy, compassion and community. Watch and stream “Three Of Us” now.

In addition to new music, Cassadee Pope will be hitting the road this summer on her headlining Hereditary Tour. The tour will be making stops throughout the country, kicking off July 11 in Anaheim, California and visiting Los Angeles, Knoxville, Albany, Charleston and more before wrapping on July 31 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Additionally, in the fall Cassadee will be joining multi-platinum-selling Canadian pop-rock band, Marianas Trench on The Force of Nature tour - produced by Live Nation, making stops across the US, including shows in Dallas, Orlando, Nashville, New York City, Chicago, Denver, and wrapping up in Salt Lake City.

For a full list of dates and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.cassadee.com/

But through it all – the Warped Tour parking lots, tours with Fall Out Boy and Yellowcard, CMT Awards and chart-topping singles – she’s always remained fearlessly, unapologetically herself. 15 years into her career, her confessional writing continues to redefine her place as a pop punk mainstay as she enters this renaissance with a new found sense of freedom.

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



