Cartel To Livestream Upcoming Hometown Show with Veeps

Alternative rock band Cartel has teamed up with VEEPS to livestream their upcoming hometown show from Masquerade (Heaven) in Atlanta, taking place on October 25th. Tickets for the upcoming livestream are available now here.

The performance will mark the conclusion of Cartel’s anniversary tour celebrating 20 years of their hit album Chroma, which kicked off last week in Charlotte and features upcoming stops in Philadelphia, Chicago, Seattle, San Diego, Austin, and more. Tickets and VIP packages for all upcoming shows can be purchased here.

Cartel recently released Chroma – 2025, a rerecorded version of the album celebrating its 20th anniversary. Featuring hit singles including “Honestly” and “Say Anything (Else)”, Chroma debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart. Fans can experience the record in a whole new way – including new guest vocals from Cassadee Pope (Hey Monday) – now with Chroma – 2025. Stream the album below.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

9/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA #&

9/20 – Boston, MA @ Paradise #&

9/22 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House #&

9/23 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall #&

9/24 – Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues #&

9/26 – Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues #^

9/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Rave #^

9/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore #^

9/30 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant #^

10/1 – Kansas City, MO @ Truman #^

10/3 – Denver, CO @ Summit #^

10/4 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot #^

10/6 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon #^

10/7 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne #^

10/9 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall #^

10/10 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory #^

10/11 – San Diego, CA @ HOB #^

10/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren #^

10/14 – Dallas, TX @ Echo #^

10/15 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk #^

10/17 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham #

10/18 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz #

10/19 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution #

10/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Heaven) #

# - Hunny

& - Landon Conrath

^ - Macseal

About Cartel:

Cartel quickly rose through the underground on the back of their 2005 breakthrough LP, Chroma, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart, bore the Gold-certified hit “Honestly” and launched the childhood friends – vocalist/guitarist Will Pugh, and guitarists Joseph Pepper and Nic Hudson – onto Warped Tour, TRL, Epic Records and millions of MySpace Top 8s.

In 2022, the band released their first new music in nine years, singles “17” and “The End” to accompany their spot as direct support on the Hello Gone Days alongside Dashboard Confessional and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness.