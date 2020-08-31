Carolina Story Shares Stunning New Track 'Don't Leave Me in the Morning'

Sophomore album "Dandelion" will be released this Friday.

Carolina Story has released "Don't Leave Me in the Morning," the latest song off their mesmerizing sophomore album - Dandelion, out September 4 via Black River Americana. Featuring the gorgeous harmonies of husband and wife duo Ben and Emily Roberts, "Don't Leave Me in the Morning" is a stunning power-ballad with an epic, swirling string arrangement that builds as the narrator seeks reassurance in the face of insecurity. The track has been hailed by Parade, who called it "an Americana dream...one to add to the top of your favorite playlist" and Rolling Stone Country, who said "Evoking some of the tension that made the Civil Wars so thrilling, Ben and Emily Roberts intertwine their voices for a lightly psychedelic folk tune...by its end, the song has transformed into an epic rock number of soaring strings and George Harrison-style electric guitar leads." Carolina Story will celebrate their album release this week with several live stream performances, including Amazon Music, American Songwriter, WMOT and more (see full details below).

"This song is about the mental monologues we carry with us," explains Emily. "It's about being your own worst enemy," Ben continues. "Those moments when you don't feel worthy, when your self-esteem is in the gutter. But that significant other or friend keeps reminding you of the reality that the world is that much better for having you in it. Sometimes, quite often, you need to rely on others to pick you back up and eventually they lead you across the stepping stones of overcoming that untruthful voice of terror in your mind."

After releasing their acclaimed 2018 debut Lay Your Head Down, Carolina Story experienced a significant period of personal and artistic growth before returning with a bigger, bolder sound. The pair's sophomore effort is elevated with live studio performances from their longtime touring bandmates, and Emily's powerful vocals are on full display as she sings lead for the first time. Recorded with acclaimed producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Paul Moak (Joy Williams, Ashley Monroe), Dandelion infuses the duo's organic, homespun craftsmanship with the distorted guitars and explosive drums they grew up on. The album has already received early coverage including The Bluegrass Situation, The Boot and American Songwriter, who declared the debut single "See You When I See You" "demonstrates the Roberts' continued commitment to tasteful, blue-collared storytelling."

Carolina Story has crafted a captivating collection of raw, honest storytelling with a lush instrumental blend of folk intimacy, country grit and alt-rock muscle. Inspired by the formidable flower itself, Dandelion strikes a balance between hope and despair as the pair delivers their most personal work to date. From "Dandelion," a song of tender beauty and deep pain, to "Hold Of Me," a compelling look at finding solace in one another, the pair illustrate moments of loneliness, depression and economic hardship with the kind of vulnerability and empathy that can only come from lived experience. Representing not only Carolina Story's relentless perseverance, but also the enduring strength of the human spirit, Dandelion is a testament to the underdog.

Tuesday, September 1

WMOT Live Stream Performance

Time: 7:00pm CT

Where: NPR Music Live Sessions

Friday, September 4

Coffee, Country & Cody

Time: 9:10am CT

Where: WSM Radio

Full Album Live Stream Performance

Time: 4:00pm CT

Where: AmazonMusic Twitch, American Songwriter Facebook

Drinks With The Band Presented by We Are Live

Time: 8:00pm CT

Where: We Are Live Facebook

Dandelion Track Listing

1. Light of the Moon

2. Lay Me Down Easy

3. See You When I See You

4. Hold of Me

5. Wildflower

6. Time Well Spent

7. Dandelion

8. Long Black Train

9. Daylight

10. I Wish It Would Rain

11. Don't Leave Me in the Morning

12. Carolina

Photo Credit: Chrissy Nix

