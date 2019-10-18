Carly Rae Jepsen Release New Video for 'The Sound'

Today Carly Rae Jepsen premiered the music performance video of "The Sound" from her latest album Dedicated.

The video is unique as it also serves to promote House of Lapland (Finland) via an initiative by Universal Music Group & Brands (UMGB). UMGB, the brands and partnership division of Universal Music Group, has been pairing artists with tourism boards across the globe to help increase the overall tourism footprint. Some other past examples have been Ellie Goulding + City of Budapest and Imagine Dragons + Dubai.

Watch the video below!

House of Lapland, in partnership with UMGB, invited Carly Rae Jepsen to experience Finnish Lapland in the summer and experience the inimitable "midnight sun." Inspired by the surroundings, Carly recorded new versions of two songs from her latest album Dedicated.





