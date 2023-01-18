Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Canadian Folk Music Awards Nominee Alex Krawczyk Continues Healing Journey With “A Song For You”

From grief and loss to love and new beginnings, Alex's music aims to take listeners on an emotional journey that ultimately helps them feel uplifted.

Jan. 18, 2023  

The Toronto-based singer-songwriter is currently on the Roots Music charts with her debut album, "Le Olam." She is nominated for Best New Artist at this year's CFMAs.

Based in Toronto, Canada, Alex Krawczyk is known at home and abroad for her chart-topping hits, "There Will be Light," "Better Days," and "Turning." Her 2022 debut album "Le Olam" introduced both fans and critics to her folk-pop blend of songwriting. The album earned Alex a nomination for Best New Artist at the 2023 Canadian Folk Music Awards. Now, Alex is releasing a stand-alone single, "A Song for You." Written by Krawczyk and producer, Robbie Roth, the moving and emotional new single is due for release on January 25th, 2023 on MTS Records.

"A Song For You' is written in appreciation for the beautiful moments between us that are built on love, respect, compassion, and understanding," Alex says. "I am grateful to everyone who participated on this new song, and I hope that 'A Song For You' brings some joy and lightness to our world."

A music video for "A Song for You" has been released in advance of the retail and streaming date. Watch it here:

With her music, Alex aims to create an emotional discourse that beckons her listeners to contemplate different aspects of life. From grief and loss to love and new beginnings, Alex's music aims to take listeners on an emotional journey that ultimately helps them feel uplifted.

ABOUT ALEX KRAWCZYK: With more than 150K Spotify streams of her debut album, "Le Olam," a #1 US radio airplay chart single, another Top 10 US radio single, and a nod for the Canadian Folk Music Awards, Alex Krawczyk emerged onto the folk music scene in 2022. When she's not working on her music, Alex devotes much of her time to working with charitable initiatives in her community. Preferring to stay out of the limelight, she continues to write and record new music, continuing to share her journey of hope and healing through song. More details about Alex Krawczyk and her new single can be seen at http://www.facebook.com/alexkrawczykofficial.

More details about Alex Krawczyk and her latest single can be seen at http://www.facebook.com/alexkrawczykofficial



California Rock Band ALO Announces Silver Saturdays LP & Share Single Photo
California Rock Band ALO Announces 'Silver Saturdays' LP & Share Single
Silver Saturdays celebrates an ongoing journey that began in Saratoga, California in the late eighties when Dan “Lebo” Lebowitz (guitar/vocals), Zach Gill (keyboards/vocals) and Steve Adams (bass/vocals) met in grade school. It stands out as the first full-length studio release featuring drummer/vocalist Ezra Lipp.
Worriers Return With Fourth LP & Share New Single Pollen in the Air Photo
Worriers Return With Fourth LP & Share New Single 'Pollen in the Air'
The album’s announcement is heralded by the atypically synth-laden new track “Pollen In The Air,” which is accompanied by an official lyric video – a perfect fit for an artist with this level of lyrical depth. In addition to their musical career, Denitzio is an accomplished visual artist, and the lyric video is comprised of their illustrations.
CeCe Winans BELIEVE FOR IT Tour Returns This Spring Photo
CeCe Winans' 'BELIEVE FOR IT' Tour Returns This Spring
The chart-topping soloist completed a national sold out tour; released her 6th book- “Believe For It: Passing on Faith To The Next Generation” (K-LOVE Books), taped 10 episodes for season two of her popular YouTube Show, Generations; hosted her first annual Generations Women’s Conference that drew thousands of registrants to Nashville, TN.
Entheos Announce New Album Time Will Take Us All Photo
Entheos Announce New Album 'Time Will Take Us All'
Entheos continue to stand apart from the pack. Incorporating elements drawn from myriad genres - including death metal, groove, grunge, electronica, slam, gothic rock, jazz, prog and more — they have evolved with every release, and now they return with the follow up to 2017's landmark Dark Future, the diverse and exhilarating Time Will Take Us All.

