Canadian Folk Music Awards Nominee Alex Krawczyk Continues Healing Journey With “A Song For You”

The Toronto-based singer-songwriter is currently on the Roots Music charts with her debut album, "Le Olam." She is nominated for Best New Artist at this year's CFMAs.

Based in Toronto, Canada, Alex Krawczyk is known at home and abroad for her chart-topping hits, "There Will be Light," "Better Days," and "Turning." Her 2022 debut album "Le Olam" introduced both fans and critics to her folk-pop blend of songwriting. The album earned Alex a nomination for Best New Artist at the 2023 Canadian Folk Music Awards. Now, Alex is releasing a stand-alone single, "A Song for You." Written by Krawczyk and producer, Robbie Roth, the moving and emotional new single is due for release on January 25th, 2023 on MTS Records.

"A Song For You' is written in appreciation for the beautiful moments between us that are built on love, respect, compassion, and understanding," Alex says. "I am grateful to everyone who participated on this new song, and I hope that 'A Song For You' brings some joy and lightness to our world."

A music video for "A Song for You" has been released in advance of the retail and streaming date. Watch it here:

With her music, Alex aims to create an emotional discourse that beckons her listeners to contemplate different aspects of life. From grief and loss to love and new beginnings, Alex's music aims to take listeners on an emotional journey that ultimately helps them feel uplifted.

ABOUT ALEX KRAWCZYK: With more than 150K Spotify streams of her debut album, "Le Olam," a #1 US radio airplay chart single, another Top 10 US radio single, and a nod for the Canadian Folk Music Awards, Alex Krawczyk emerged onto the folk music scene in 2022. When she's not working on her music, Alex devotes much of her time to working with charitable initiatives in her community. Preferring to stay out of the limelight, she continues to write and record new music, continuing to share her journey of hope and healing through song. More details about Alex Krawczyk and her new single can be seen at http://www.facebook.com/alexkrawczykofficial.

