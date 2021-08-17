Caleb Lee Hutchinson Shares New Song 'Slot Machine Syndrome'

Nashville-based Americana-tinged Country artist Caleb Lee Hutchinson has released "Slot Machine Syndrome," the title track from the forthcoming Brent Cobb-produced EP. Hutchinson and Cobb teamed up to co-write the new song which premiered exclusively via Taste of Country last week who says Hutchinson "flaunts some major songwriting maturity" on the new track and Rolling Stone Country adds that the new release showcases a "more grown-up, more defined" Hutchinson.

"Slot Machine Syndrome" follows the release of "Who I Am," a song that addresses Hutchinson's past, and what people think they know about the singer/songwriter. "A lot of people see me as this 18-year-old kid that has no clue what to do with his life," Hutchinson told American Songwriter, "this song is a perfect way of saying, 'here's what I am; here's what I do. You can love it; you can hate it, but here's what it is."

The new collection of music will release wide on September 17. Ahead of the release, Hutchinson will be playing a handful of dates including his first headlining performance in Nashville at Brooklyn Bowl on August 29.

Slot Machine Syndrome marks the beginning of a bold new chapter for the singer-songwriter, full of outsider's pride and the sense of bold conviction shared by his heroes. It's a chapter where he is finally the author of his own story.

Produced by Grammy-nominated Americana talent Brent Cobb, the set moves hard country's bleeding edge into a new, modern era, with one of Nashville's most dynamic vocalists embracing a grittier version of himself.

With his second EP, Slot Machine Syndrome, the rising star plants a flag deep into his Southern roots - standing proudly apart from the country mainstream proving his talent goes beyond what fans thought they knew.

Caleb Lee Hutchinson on Tour

8/19 @ Headwaters Country Jam | Cardwell, MT

8/21 @ Stoney's Roadhouse | Emmett, ID w/ The Cadillac Three

8/29 @ Brooklyn Bowl | Nashville, TN

9/10 @ Eddie's Attic | Decatur, GA

9/11 @ Roasting Room Lounge & Listening Room | Bluffton, SC

Photo Credit: Don VanCleave