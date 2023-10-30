CREED Announces 2024 'SUMMER OF '99' Tour

CREED, the multi-platinum, GRAMMY and American Music Award-winning rock band, is thrilled to announce their eagerly awaited 2024 Summer of ‘99 Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the 40-city tour kicks off on July 17 at the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI making stops across North America in Toronto, Nashville, Dallas, and Holmdel among others. Special guests 3 Doors Down will be direct support on a majority of the North American tour with Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic, and Big Wreck joining the band on select dates. Finger Eleven will open all dates on the tour.

A limited number of lawn seats at select venues will be available for $19.99 to commemorate the Summer Of '99 Tour. CREED is also hosting an exclusive one-day event – Summer of '99 and Beyond Festival – in San Bernardino, CA on August 31 at the Glen Helen Amphitheatre with 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Finger Eleven, Fuel, Vertical Horizon, The Verve Pipe in support. More information on tickets for all dates can be found at www.creed.com.

CREED formed in Tallahassee, Florida, in 1994. The more than one billion streams between “Higher,” “My Sacrifice,” “One Last Breath,” “With Arms Wide Open,” and “My Own Prison” on Spotify alone is a testament to the band's enduring power. Nearly 30 years after CREED's formation, the ubiquitous anthems composed by singer Scott Stapp and guitarist Mark Tremonti, performed for millions of fans around the world together with drummer Scott Phillips and bassist Brian Marshall, are part of modern rock and alternative's DNA.

With more than 53 million albums sold worldwide, CREED stands alongside iconic bands like Van Halen, Guns N' Roses, and Metallica as one of an elite few hard rock outfits to earn RIAA Diamond-certified status, for more than 11 million sales of Human Clay in the United States. After an eleven-year hiatus, Creed officially announced a reunion in July 2023 and announced that they would be headlining two different Summer of '99 cruise festivals in April 2024 which resulted in immediate sell-outs.

The band recently launched a new webstore that will cater to fans old and new including new merch designs as well as the opportunity to purchase entry into Mark Tremonti's guitar clinic. The store can be found at www.creed.com.

Tickets will be available starting with presales from Tuesday, October 31, with the general onsale starting Friday, November 3 at 10am local time on www.creed.com.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, stand on stage to watch the first 3 songs, Meet & Greet + photo op with members of CREED, access to the pre-show soundcheck, exclusive merch & more. For more information, visit www.creed.com.

CREED: SUMMER OF ‘99 TOUR DATES:

Supporting Acts: + 3 Doors Down | ^ Daughtry | * Switchfoot | x Tonic | # Big Wreck | = Finger Eleven

Wednesday, July 17 | Green Bay, WI | Resch Center * =

Friday, July 19 | Monticello, IA | Great Jones County Fair * = (Not A Live Nation Date)

Saturday, July 20 | Walker, MN | Moondance Jam * = (Not A Live Nation Date)

Tuesday, July 23 | Simpsonville, SC | CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park * =

Wednesday, July 24 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion + =

Friday, July 26 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live + =

Saturday, July 27 | Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach + =

Tuesday, July 30 | Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage # =

Wednesday, July 31 | Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre + =

Friday, August 2 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center + =

Saturday, August 3 | Burgettstown, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake + =

Tuesday, August 6 | Bridgeport, CT | Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater x =

Wednesday, August 7| Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center + =

Friday, August 9 | St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO + =

Saturday, August 10 | Indianapolis, IN | Ruoff Music Center + =

Tuesday, August 13 | Nashville, TN | Ascend Amphitheater x =

Wednesday, August 14 | Pelham, AL | Oak Mountain Amphitheatre + =

Saturday, August 16 | Tinley Park, IL | Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre + =

Saturday, August 17 | Welch, MN | Treasure Island Amphitheater + = (Not A Live Nation Date)

Tuesday, August 20 | Gilford, NH | BankNH Pavilion x =

Wednesday, August 21 | Boston, MA | Xfinity Center + =

Friday, August 23 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium + =

Saturday, August 24 | Saratoga Springs, NY | Broadview Stage at SPAC + =

Saturday, August 31 | San Bernardino, CA | Glen Helen Amphitheatre (Summer of '99 And Beyond Festival with

3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Finger Eleven, Fuel, Vertical Horizon, The Verve Pipe)

Sunday, September 1 | Wheatland, CA | Toyota Amphitheatre + =

Wednesday, September 4 | Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre + =

Friday, September 6 | Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre + =

Saturday, September 7 | Denver, CO | Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre + = (Not A Live Nation Date)

Tuesday, September 10 | Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP ^ =

Wednesday, September 11 | Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion + =

Friday, September 13 | San Antonio, TX | Frost Bank Center + =

Saturday, September 14 | Houston, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman + =

Monday, September 16 | Brandon, MS | Brandon Amphitheater ^ =

Wednesday, September 18| Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek + =

Friday, September 20 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds + =

Saturday, September 21 | West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre + =

Tuesday, September 24 | Jacksonville, FL | Daily's Place x =

Wednesday, September 25 | Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre + =

Friday, September 27 | Darien Lake, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater + =

Saturday, September 28 | Atlantic City, NJ | Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena + =

In the meantime, CREED fans can still support the band before the tour gets underway next July. Scott Stapp has recently announced his latest solo album Higher Power (Napalm Records) will be available March 15, 2024. The new single “Higher Power” is out now and Higher Power can be pre-ordered at: https://scottstapp.com/.

Mark Tremonti recently released his first-ever holiday album Christmas Classics New & Old. The album is a collection of 9 classic holiday tracks and an original composition “Christmas Morning.” Christmas Classics New & Old is available wherever music is sold or via www.tremontichristmas.com,

About CREED:

The GRAMMY and American Music Award-winning CREED formed in Tallahassee, Florida, in 1994. The more than one billion streams between “Higher,” “My Sacrifice,” “One Last Breath,” “With Arms Wide Open,” and “My Own Prison” on Spotify alone is a testament to the band's enduring power.

Nearly 30 years after CREED's formation, the ubiquitous anthems composed by singer Scott Stapp and guitarist Mark Tremonti, performed for millions of fans around the world together with drummer Scott Phillips and bassist Brian Marshall, are part of modern rock and alternative's DNA. My Own Prison (1997) is one of the late 20th century's biggest debuts. Human Clay (1999) and Weathered (2001) both entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 1. Full Circle (2009), released after a hiatus, bowed at No. 1 on the Top Rock, Hard Rock, and Alternative charts and No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

With more than 53 million albums sold worldwide, CREED stands alongside iconic bands like Van Halen, Guns N' Roses, and Metallica as one of an elite few hard rock outfits to earn RIAA Diamond-certified status, for more than 11 million sales of Human Clay in the United States. After an eleven-year hiatus, Creed officially reunited in July 2023 and announced that they would be headlining two different Summer of '99 cruise festivals in April 2024 which resulted in immediate sell-outs.

Photo Credit: Chuck Brueckmann