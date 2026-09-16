CASH MONEY & NO LIMIT TOUR to Unite Hip-Hop Labels

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The Cash Money & No Limit Tour has arrived, and the culture is responding. After sold-out opening nights in Houston (Sept. 11) and New Orleans (Sept. 12), the tour is now headed to Atlanta on September 18 with the full force of two of Hip-Hop's most consequential catalogs behind it.

Before streaming. Before algorithms. Before the industry caught up, there was New Orleans. Two labels born from the same city, the same hunger, and the same unshakable belief that their culture deserved to be heard built an empire that reshaped American music. This fall, Cash Money Records and No Limit Records come together for the Cash Money & No Limit Tour, an ode to New Orleans, to Hip-Hop, and to the artists who carried a city on their backs and made the whole world listen.

The New Orleans homecoming at The Superdome was a night that will be talked about for years. B.G. proposed to his girlfriend, Brooke Jones, onstage in front of a packed crowd, telling her. The moment crystallized what this tour is about: legacy, love, and a city that never stopped believing in its own.

The reunion between these two camps carries real weight. As Mannie Fresh explained in a recent interview on Majic 102.1 in Houston, what fans saw as beef between Cash Money and No Limit was largely two hometown teams competing to be the biggest movement coming out of the city. Behind the scenes, the connection ran much deeper — many of the artists, producers, and people around both labels knew each other long before the fame. 'We all came from that music thing,' Fresh said, 'but somebody had to pick a side.' Now, decades later, there are no sides. Just one stage.'

Presented by BMN Entertainment, the tour is headlined by Birdman and Master P and spans 17 cities across the United States. The Cash Money lineup includes Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, and B.G. Special guest Boosie Badazz joins select dates, with additional special guest appearances throughout.

New Orleans gave Hip-Hop a bounce, a drawl, and a swagger the world couldn't ignore. This tour is a celebration of what that city produced, and a reminder that the culture it built is still very much alive.

Birdman, Co-Founder of Cash Money Records: 'Bringing our people together on one stage, in front of the fans who rode with us from the beginning is what this is about. We built something that lasted, and this tour is us celebrating that with everybody.'

Ronald 'Slim' Williams, Co-Founder of Cash Money Records: 'New Orleans raised us and Hip-Hop gave us a platform to show the world what we were made of. Putting Cash Money and No Limit on the same stage is bigger than a tour- it's a tribute to where we come from and everything that city poured into us.'

Remaining Tour Dates

Sept. 18 — Atlanta, GA

Sept. 19 — Raleigh, NC

Sept. 25 — Detroit, MI

*Sept. 26 — Indianapolis, IN

Oct. 2 — Birmingham, AL

*Oct. 4 — Dallas, TX

Oct. 8 — Washington, DC

Oct. 10 — Columbia, SC

Oct. 23 — St. Louis, MO

Oct. 24 — Memphis, TN

Nov. 6 — Sunrise, FL

Nov. 7 — Tampa, FL

Nov. 13 — Chicago, IL

Nov. 14 — Cincinnati, OH

Nov. 15 — Cleveland, OH

*Boosie not appearing in Indianapolis, IN or Dallas, TX.

Tickets available here.

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