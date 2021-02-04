CARD READER Wins Interstate Music Awards

Long Island pop-punkers Card Reader haven't let their foot off the gas pedal in 2021. The band is buzzing off their recent first-place finish at the Interstate Music Awards. An underground artist competition hosted by Jeff Peterson CEO of Interstate Music (www.interstatemusic.com).

Card Reader was selected out of hundreds of submissions to be named a finalist. First place earned them $5000 in gift cards and a trip to perform live on the Interstate Music stage in Wisconson later this year.

Winning the contest has been icing on the cake for a band continuing to make strides in the new year. Upcoming releases for this spring include a new music video for "Smiling Ghost" and an acoustic EP set to release on Friday, March 26th. The acoustic EP will contain stripped-down versions of previously released tracks and has been engineered by their very own Matt Sullivan. The band is also scheduled to record their sophomore EP with veteran producer Nik Bruzzese at Gradwell House in Haddon Heights, NJ this April.

Guitarist/vocalist Tom Petito elaborated on Card Reader's big win and the road ahead. "We're fired up right now. Starting 2021 off on the right foot is crucial for any band. I think we did just that. We received a big wave of support in this competition and winning it all has been an unreal experience. Our family, friends, & fans had our back in a big way. We'll use this momentum to help fuel the fire as we prepare to record our new EP in the spring. Nik reached out to us after the contest win and expressed his desire to take our sound to the next level. We couldn't agree more. It's our move now and our opportunity to show the music world that Card Reader is for real."