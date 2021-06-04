Butcher Brown Release New Five-Track EP 'ENCORE'

Butcher Brown, celebrated for their explosive live performances opening for such acts as Kamasi Washington, Galactic, Turkuaz and Lettuce, are excited to announce the release of their aptly titled new EP, ENCORE, on Concord Jazz.

The five tracks featured on ENCORE were recorded during the same time as their critically-acclaimed major label debut, #KingButch. The band says, "ENCORE is full of musical gems from the #KingButch sessions. With these songs, we go further into some of the directions that we tapped for the album."

Listen to ENCORE below.

The release of the Richmond, Virginia-based quintet's new EP follows their stunning NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, which has reached over 243k views on YouTube.

Butcher Brown is five groove merchants delivering a heady home-brew of jams and jazz, rhymes and beats-a funky, musical mix that makes one question why great music needs to be labeled as this category or that. The hybrid moniker "jazz/hip-hop" only begins to cover it. Their balance of raw energy and smooth sophistication, edgy improvisation with a generous dose of Southern roots reveals how equal opportunity they are in employing a wide range of musical styles, and how authentically they've absorbed it all.

Individually, they are: producer/keyboardist DJ Harrison; drummer Corey Fonville; bassist Andrew Randazzo; trumpeter/saxophonist/MC Marcus "Tennishu" Tenney; and guitarist Morgan Burrs.

Starting in 2013, Butcher Brown began to release a series of recordings on their own imprint, and other independent labels as well, helping to spread the word of the group's groove-driven consistency. On September 18, 2020, Butcher Brown released their full album #KingButch, a major label debut on Concord Records, on the Concord Jazz imprint. Their eighth album was the culmination of twelve years of dedicated focus, and commitment.

ESPN's Monday Night Football recently showcased a new pre-kickoff hype song for the 2020 NFL season, "Rip It Up (feat. Butcher Brown)." The modernized single from the 1956 #1 hit prominently features Little Richard and adds Butcher Brown, who recreated the instrumentals while also adding background vocals.

Listen here: