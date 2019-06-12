Bryony Jarmin-Pinto Releases SUN KISSED on Tru Thoughts

Out today, "Sun Kissed" is the latest single from London-based vocalist and songwriter, Bryony Jarman-Pinto. Taken from her forthcoming debut album Cage and Aviary (out August 16 on Tru Thoughts), this follows lead tracks "As I've Heard" and "Saffron Yellow", which received upfront support from the likes of Lauren Laverne (BBC 6Music), Jamz Supernova (BBC 1Xtra) and Robert Elms (BBC Radio London).



Rejoicing in the lazy haze of the sun, "Sun Kissed" explores the importance in favoring the easy pleasures of life and the comfort these instants can provide during difficult times. "The track is about a relationship where you know you have things to talk about, but instead want to revel in the moment." Drawing attention to the track's title, Jarman-Pinto adds, "For instance, I love feeling the heat of the sun on my skin and I really don't care about much else in those moments!"



WATCH SUN KISSED:





ENJOY "SUN KISSED" VIA YOUR FAVORITE DSP



Cage & Aviary was created with long-time friend, collaborator and Tru Thoughts label-mate Tom Leah AKA Werkha, highlighting their capacity for musical exploration. "The album is built around my contemplations on life, love and myself, tying in with wider global issues." Jarman-Pinto explains, "Lyrically I have circled around the themes of family and the security of childhood, measured against the insecurities of the world and an exploration of my own femininity and personhood."



Having moved from London to Penrith, Cumbria near the Lake District in the North West of England when she was eight years old, Jarman-Pinto's love for the beauty, imagery and freedom of nature pervades throughout her lyrics; she explains, "to begin with, there was a big culture shock for my sister and I being part of a handful of BAME (Black, Asian and minority ethnic) as children in the town. However, I loved growing up in Cumbria, having freedoms I don't think I would have had in a city". With both of her parents as musicians, Jarman-Pinto grew up surrounded by the art form, attending singing workshops with her mum from a very young age. Taking inspiration from the jazz vocalists and jam musicians she used to fall asleep listening to as a child, there is an undeniable jazz core at the heart of her music.



As she grew up, Jarman-Pinto began to participate in the workshops and projects her mum set up in Cumbria. It was while at BlueJam Arts that she began to play in a band and perform alongside Tom Leah AKA Werkha. Whilst at Glasgow School of Art studying Painting and Printmaking, it was Tom that encouraged Jarman-Pinto back towards music; the pair played with samplers and loopers, exploring electronic sounds and softer vocal improvisation. During this time, she wrote and recorded the vocal line for Werkha's track "Sidesteppin'."



"Sun Kissed" was built alongside Tom Leah AKA Werkha; known for his creativity and musical depth, the track highlights the pair's natural talent for adventurous and expressive experimentation; "It developed from a very old song. Some of the lyrics I already had and I developed a chorus while Tom explored the chords on guitar in my Mum's garden shed."



Bryony Jarman-Pinto has pricked up the ears of tastemakers including Gilles Peterson (BBC 6Music), who scooped "Sidesteppin'" for a release on one of his Brownswood Bubblers compilations followed by its inclusion on both Werkha's "Beacons" EP and subsequent 'Colours Of A Red Brick Raft' album on Tru Thoughts. Alongside Peterson, Jarman-Pinto's vocals have charmed many other major tastemakers, including Lauren Laverne (BBC 6Music),Jamie Cullum (BBC Radio 2), John Kennedy (Radio X) and Tina Edwards (Worldwide FM); receiving praise from publications ranging from CLASH to Music Is My Sanctuary and DUMMY.





