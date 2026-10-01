Bruno Mars Releases Music Video for DANCE WITH ME Featuring Karol G

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Bruno Mars has released the official music video for 'Dance With Me,' featuring Karol G. The visual follows the duo's collaborative single 'Still' and arrives following Mars' live performance of 'Dance With Me' at the 2026 Video Music Awards last weekend, where he earned seven nominations and took home a Moonman award.

'Dance With Me' comes from The Romantic, Mars' No. 1 fourth solo album and the biggest debut of his career.

Earlier this year, The Romantic officially debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking his first album to reach the top spot and his second No. 1 album in more than a decade, after Unorthodox Jukebox. The album also hit No. 1 on Apple's Global Album Chart, No. 1 on Spotify's Global Album Chart, and No. 1 on Spotify's Top US Album Chart. It features songs including the explosive 'I Just Might,' which is his 10th Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single and inaugural No. 1 debut, as well as 'Risk It All,' which landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 Chart and Billboard Streaming Songs List, became his 22nd Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, and took over the top spot on Billboard's all-format Radio Songs chart, giving Mars his 12th No. 1 and extending his record for the most leaders among male artists. The song also hit the No. 1 spot on both Apple and Spotify's Global and US song charts.

The 16-time GRAMMY Award-winning global superstar kicked off The Romantic Tour earlier this year with two sold-out shows at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, marking his first full headline tour in nearly a decade. Later this week, he will keep the momentum going, performing five sold-out nights at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. To celebrate the initial tour launch, the Las Vegas Strip and Clark County honored him with a series of special accolades: April 10 was officially declared 'Bruno Mars Day,' he was presented with a key to the Las Vegas Strip, and Park Avenue was renamed Bruno Mars Drive, joining streets dedicated to legendary icons like Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra.

Both the global tour and album land in the wake of Bruno's continued chart success, with previous singles including the GRAMMY award-winning 'Die With A Smile' with Lady Gaga, which became the fastest song in Spotify history to reach 1 billion streams and topped the Billboard Global 200 Chart for a record-tying 18 weeks, as well as the pervasive 'APT.' with ROSE—the latter of which was recently named IFPI's biggest-selling global single of 2025, crowned the most globally streamed song of 2025 by Apple Music, and scored 19 weeks at number one on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. Chart and 12 weeks at number one on the Billboard Global 200 Chart. Beyond its massive global chart achievements, 'APT.' also won 'Song of the Year' at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards and earned three nominations at this year's 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards for 'Song of the Year,' 'Record of the Year,' and 'Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.'

Bruno continues to prove himself as one of the most influential forces within the music industry. In January 2025, he became the first artist in Spotify history to surpass 150 million monthly listeners, ranking him among the platform's top global artists. In October 2022, he became the first artist in RIAA history to earn six Diamond-certified singles. As of 2026, he has reached at least seven RIAA Diamond certifications for songs including 'Just the Way You Are,' which is now the highest-certified song in history at 21x RIAA Platinum, 'Uptown Funk' (with Mark Ronson), 'Grenade,' 'That's What I Like,' 'When I Was Your Man,' 'Locked Out of Heaven,' and 'The Lazy Song.' His debut album, Doo-Wops & Hooligans, is the longest-running studio album by a solo male artist on the Billboard 200, with over 345 weeks on the chart. He has secured ten Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles and has spent a total of 30 weeks atop the Global 200 with his 2024–2025 hits.

About Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars is a 16x GRAMMY-winning global superstar, singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and one of the most-streamed artists in the world. Known for his showmanship and chart-toppers, Bruno has set a number of records throughout his career, including becoming the first artist ever to hit 150 million monthly listeners on Spotify, appearing on two of the fastest songs to reach one billion streams (for 'Die with a Smile' with Lady Gaga and 'APT.' with ROSE), and achieving the highest-certified song in RIAA history with 2010's 'Just the Way You Are.' Since launching a string of hits beginning in 2009, Bruno has sold over 150 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling artists of all time. Beyond his work as a soloist, Bruno is a member of the duo Silk Sonic with Anderson .Paak. In addition to his 35 Billboard Hot 100 hits, including ten number one singles, Bruno is the recipient of 16 GRAMMY Awards (including 'Album of the Year' for 24K Magic), 14 American Music Awards, and seven MTV Video Music Awards. His 24K Magic World Tour was among the highest-grossing tours in history and within the top ten highest-grossing of the 2010s. He just released his fourth solo album in nearly a decade, The Romantic, which became his first album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The project features hit songs, including 'I Just Might,' which marks Bruno's 10th No. 1 single and his inaugural No. 1 debut, as well as 'Risk It All,' which landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 Chart and Billboard Streaming Songs List. The Romantic is officially available everywhere now.

Photo Credit: John Esparza



Photo Credit: John Esparza

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