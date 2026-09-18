Isabel LaRosa Releases 'Don't Make Them Like Me'

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Alt-pop artist Isabel LaRosa has released her new song 'Don't Make Them Like Me' via Slumbo Labs/RCA Records.

The track, which blends an infectious rhythmic pulse with LaRosa's signature dark-pop sensibilities, brings a sultry and playful energy to her ever-evolving sound. Driven by hypnotic production and her effortlessly captivating vocals, 'Don't Make Them Like Me' explores the allure of being unapologetically different, embracing confidence, individuality, and the magnetic pull of someone who simply can't be replicated. The track embodies the cinematic atmosphere that defines LaRosa's artistry, while introducing a fresh evolution of the distinctive sound she has made uniquely her own.

Previously described by Billboard as an artist who 'stands out in a crowded field, and should be moving upward from here,' LaRosa has continued to build on her momentum following a breakout 2025. The year saw the release of her widely praised debut album Raven, her headlining Psychopomp Tour, and standout performances at major festivals including Governor's Ball and Lollapalooza. Continuing that upward trajectory in 2026, LaRosa has further solidified herself as one of alternative pop's most compelling emerging artists.

Most recently, she announced her Dollparts shows, a three part theatrical performance with eight stops in major cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, New York, and more. Earlier this year, LaRosa joined Madison Beer as direct support on the European leg of the locket tour, performing in major cities including Vienna, Munich, Berlin, Amsterdam, Paris, Barcelona, and London. This summer, she also supported Melanie Martinez on the Hades: The Sacrifice Tour, with performances in Orlando, Dallas, Mexico City, Los Angeles, and more, further cementing her reputation as one of alternative pop's most compelling voices and live performers. Beyond her own artistry, LaRosa has continued to expand her creative footprint, co-writing 'Still (ft. Bruno Mars)' for global superstar Karol G on her latest record, showcasing her versatility as a songwriter and her ability to craft emotionally resonant music across genres. For tickets and more information, please visit www.isabel-larosa.com.

Dollparts Show Dates

October 13 – San Francisco, CA – Cafe Du Nord

October 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Pacific Electric

October 19 – Denver, CO – Meow Wolf

October 22 – Chicago, IL – Reggies

October 24 – Toronto, ON – The Garrison

October 26 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

October 28 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

October 29 – Boston, MA – Sonia

About Isabel LaRosa

Named one of Spotify's 'Pop Rising Artists to Watch in 2024,' Isabel LaRosa is rapidly rising within modern alternative pop, transforming coming-of-age stories of infatuation and heartbreak into impossible-to-ignore hits for a new generation. With over 3.5B global streams, 21.5B short-form video views, and over 500M video streams, she first gained traction through a series of singles written and produced in collaboration with her brother Thomas, including her 2022 RIAA Platinum-certified breakout 'i'm yours,' before releasing her debut EP You Fear the God That Loves You, the following year.

LaRosa, who also is deeply involved in the direction and creation of her theatrical, dark-pop visual approach, continued her momentum in 2024 with her sold-out God's Watching tour and the bilingual fan favorite single 'favorite,' which generated over 400M views on social media prior to its official release. A TikTok Elevate artist and a critical standout praised by outlets like Billboard, NME, and LADYGUNN, she recently celebrated one year of her debut widely acclaimed album Raven, a reflection of her raw vulnerability and evolving artistry, with the singer-songwriter co-writing every track. Recently releasing her new EP, Promising Young Woman, LaRosa also joined Madison Beer on the European leg of the locket tour earlier this Spring.

Promising Young Woman draws from twisted wonderland imagery to explore feelings of self-imposed expectations, tension between beauty and suffocation, and the fine lines being blurred between real and performance - capturing the disorienting realization of losing yourself in the pursuit of perfection and the unsettling realization that you no longer know who you are without it.

Photo Credit: Sam Monendo



Photo Credit: Sam Monendo

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