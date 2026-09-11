Photos: JHart Announces THE FULL FANTASY EP With Title Track Available

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Grammy-winning, multi-platinum singer-songwriter and seven-time Billboard No. 1 hitmaker JHart is stepping into his most uninhibited era yet with 'Full Fantasy,' the title track from his forthcoming EP of the same name, out October 16. Following the emotional vulnerability of 'Memories' and 'Bby Blue,' the new single trades introspection for flirtation, curiosity, and the thrill of not knowing exactly where something might lead.

















Beneath its polished, modern production and catchy hook, the track explores the vulnerability of wanting connection, the loneliness that can sometimes hide behind confidence, and the freedom of choosing to simply live in the moment. Sonically, the track strikes a balance between nostalgic pop and modern charisma, landing somewhere between the smooth sophistication of Hall & Oates and the playful energy of Bruno Mars.

''Full Fantasy' is a playful song about the space between curiosity and commitment,' says JHart. 'It's an ode to the ones who don't know what they want other than to be in my orbit. It's about letting someone borrow my world for a little while — the energy, the magic, the fun. No labels, no pressure, just the full experience of what could be.'

With 'Full Fantasy,' JHart closes out a three-single journey that has moved from reflection and healing toward freedom, confidence, and full self-expression. Where 'Memories' leaned into the ache of looking back and 'Bby Blue' explored vulnerability and self-acceptance, 'Full Fantasy' is about embracing the moment and allowing yourself to enjoy the fantasy without needing to define it.

The single sets the tone for JHart's forthcoming EP, THE FULL FANTASY, arriving October 16. Across the project, JHart continues to explore love, identity, desire, and the messy, liberating process of coming into your own, bringing together the powerhouse vocals and emotionally honest songwriting that have defined his work as both an artist and one of pop's most in-demand songwriters.

To celebrate the release, JHart will bring THE FULL FANTASY to the stage for the project's official EP release party and inaugural live performance on Wednesday, October 28 at Blue Note Los Angeles. The special event will mark the first time JHart performs THE FULL FANTASY live as a complete creative era, bringing the EP's themes of freedom, desire, confidence, and self-expression to life onstage. Additional event details and ticketing information are available here.

'Full Fantasy' is available now across all major streaming and digital platforms. Pre-save JHart's EP, THE FULL FANTASY, arriving Friday, October 16.

About JHart

Born in London, raised in Atlanta, and currently based in Los Angeles, JHart is a Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling singer-songwriter, producer, and recording artist known for blending British pop sophistication with American soul. A seven-time Billboard No. 1 hitmaker, he has written and collaborated with some of music's biggest global artists, including Justin Bieber, Usher, Troye Sivan, Kylie Minogue, Muni Long, Keith Urban, Cher, ILLENIUM, Sabrina Carpenter, Tate McRae, and more.

As an artist, JHart has garnered millions of streams through emotionally driven releases that showcase his powerhouse vocals, vulnerable songwriting, and genre-spanning artistry. He has collaborated with artists including David Guetta and Felix Jaehn and has performed on stages worldwide alongside Kygo. In 2026, he received a Grammy nomination for co-writing Durand Bernarr's 'Overqualified' for Best R&B Song.

Beyond music, JHart appeared on Netflix's globally successful series Hitmakers and continues to use his platform to champion authenticity, LGBTQ+ visibility, and emerging queer talent through both his artistry and advocacy.

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