Bad World Vault to Open at ComplexCon With Atlantic Records

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Atlantic Records is partnering with limited-edition, liquid-filled vinyl company Bad World to open the first-ever Bad World Vault at ComplexCon, taking place October 3-4 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, CA. The activation will showcase exclusive liquid-filled vinyls of various 2026 tentpole releases from Atlantic Records artists. These pressings will only be available for purchase in-person at the 'Bad World Vault.'

Music fans and vinyl aficionados may stop by the 'Bad World Vault' anytime throughout the weekend. The activation will feature limited-edition liquid-filled vinyl from Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Don Toliver, Kehlani, Melanie Martinez, Jack Harlow, OsamaSon, and more artists to be announced at ComplexCon.

Beyond vinyls, limited-edition merchandise items will be available while supplies last.

On October 3 at 11 am PT, fans can follow the @atlanticrecords and @real.badworld Instagram pages for details on each drop throughout the day. Total units pressed for each vinyl vary and will be revealed day-of.

About Atlantic Records

Founded in New York City by Ahmet Ertegün and Herb Abramson in 1947, Atlantic Records has been one of the defining labels in contemporary music for more than 75 years. Built on its legacy as a pioneering independent home for R&B, jazz, and soul, Atlantic has evolved into a global powerhouse representing multi-platinum artists, global superstars, and groundbreaking talent across every genre. As part of Warner Music Group, Atlantic continues to set the standard for artist development, musical innovation, and shaping popular culture through transformative artists and their music.

About Bad World

Bad World is a space dedicated to making and releasing liquid-filled vinyl in collaboration with the biggest and best artists on the planet.

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