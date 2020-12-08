Bruce Robison & Kelly Willis' Holiday Shindig Set for Dec. 20
This year's shindig has a twist.
Singer-songwriters Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis' annual Holiday Shindig this year has a twist.
The 21st edition of the couple's show is a virtual holiday special filled with all of the yuletide cheer. This 2020 spin, Bruce & Kelly's Holiday (Shut-In) Shindig, features special performances and stories from Ray Wiley Hubbard and Shakey Graves. Grab your eggnog, light the fireplace, and tune in for an interactive evening of merriment for the whole family.
The virtual event will air on the Veeps platform (www.veeps.com) Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 7 p.m. CT and will be available for viewing until December 24, 2020. Tickets for the show start at $15 and may be purchased here: https://thenextwaltz.veeps.com/stream/events/b0bd4002e5ff
"I always thought that I'm the last person that would come with their Christmas show," says singer-songwriter Robison. "But I think there is something about the vibe of our show that is different than other things. It's not too schmaltzy, it's not too sugary. It feels real to me and I hope it feels real to other people too."
In 2016, Robison established The Next Waltz, the world's most innovative record label, in Austin, Texas.
The Next Waltz has released more than 20 singles and worked alongside artists as varied as Turnpike Troubadours, Carrie Rodriguez, Carson McHone, Jerry Jeff Walker, Shinyribs, and Shakey Graves. The label has curated some favorite tracks into three collections, The Next Waltz Volume 1, Volume 2 and Volume 3, which was just released, on November 27. In 2020, the label released the first full-length LP from Texas supergroup the Panhandlers - Josh Abbott, John Baumann, William Clark Green, and Cleto Cordero.