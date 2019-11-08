Brothers Osborne to Perform During Halftime of the Detroit Lions 80th Thanksgiving Day Classic

EMI Nashville's Brothers Osborne is set to perform during halftime of the Detroit Lions 80th Thanksgiving Day Classic on Thursday, November 28. The performance will be televised as part of FOX's coverage of the game starting at 12:30pm ET/9:30am PT.

The Maryland natives recently released their new album, Live At The Ryman, which was recorded during their incredible three-night, sold-out run at the famed auditorium earlier this year. The album features the band's Platinum-certified hits such as "Stay A Little Longer" and "It Ain't My Fault" from their Gold-certified debut album, Pawn Shop, as well as fan favorites from their critically-acclaimed sophomore album Port Saint Joe like "Weed, Whiskey And Willie" and "Tequila Again."

Brothers Osborne now reigns as three-time CMA Vocal Duo of the Year and are nominated again at the upcoming "53rd Annual CMA Awards" set to air on ABC Wednesday, November 13. In addition, they are nominated for Single of the Year and Music Video of the Year for their collaboration with Dierks Bentley on the reflective rocker "Burning Man" as well as Musical Event of the Year for "All My Favorite People" with Maren Morris. Overall, Brothers Osborne have collected four CMA, five ACM trophies and stand as five-time GRAMMY nominees.

John and TJ Osborne recently performed on PBS' "Bluegrass Underground," recorded live at The Caverns in Pelham, TN. They were also just announced as the next recipients of the ASCAP Vanguard Award set to be presented at the upcoming ASCAP Country Music Awards on November 11. The singer/songwriters just wrapped touring with Chris Stapleton as part of the "All American Road Show" and will next perform at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta as part of ATLive with Eric Church and Luke Combs.





