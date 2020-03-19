Broken Witt Rebels Postpone Headline Tour

Birmingham's Broken Witt Rebels last week released their superb new album OK Hotel to critical acclaim from across the rock world.



In celebration of the release, the four piece - consisting of Danny Core (vocals), James Tranter (guitar), Luke Davis (bass) and James Dudley (drums) - were set to embark on their biggest headline tour yet, spanning the UK, Ireland and Germany, but due to the global COVID-19 crisis, the band have been forced to postpone the shows until further notice.



In a statement, the band comment; "It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce that the upcoming 'OK Hotel Tour' is to be postponed. We are not just responsible for the care and well-being of ourselves and our families, but also for the care and well-being of all of you who support us by coming to our concerts.



"We have been working hard to be ready to bring you the best possible show, and we were desperate to get out there and see everyone, so this is frustrating, but ultimately the best decision for all of us. All dates are currently being rescheduled so please hold on to your tickets; we will get you the new information as soon as possible .



"We are immensely grateful for the reception that 'OK Hotel' has received, and we hope that you continue to enjoy listening to it wherever you are. Stay safe, stay sanitised and stay in touch via socials. Look after each other and we will be amongst you all again soon. Dan, Luke, JT, JD."



Broken Witt Rebels will be performing at Hamburg Harley Days on June 27th - Europe's premier biker inner city meet.



Stay up to date with the band on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and their website, and stream their new album OK Hotel everywhere now.





