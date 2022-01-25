British Rock Group Stereophonics Release New Single 'Forever'

Stereophonics today unveil their new single "Forever"- the third installment from their forthcoming album Oochya!, out on Friday, March 4 via Stylus Records through Ignition Records Ltd, available to pre-order here. "Forever" follows the previously released "Hanging On Your Hinges" and "Do Ya Feel My Love?", which has now received over two million streams across all platforms.

As Stereophonics celebrate over a quarter-century as one of the key cornerstones of British rock, they return with "Forever," a track that oozes with glistening guitar and sweeping vocal melodies, paired with romantic storytelling. A reflective track that evokes freedom and the open road, the bridge builds to a euphoric chorus where frontman Kelly Jones is heard bellowing "I wish I could fly away forever, I wish I could take away the pain from you and release you." Letting go is felt in the heights of his singing, as much as it is when Jones puts pen to paper.

Of the new track, Jones says: "'Forever' is about escapism. It's about longing for a freedom for someone and taking away the pain they're going through. It's about taking a bullet for them. It's about wanting to free the ones you love of pain but we can't - life's pain is where we find growth. The song has a lot wrapped up in it. People are feeling a lot of that these days."

The forthcoming Oochya! calls upon certain tones, feelings and themes that'll resonate with fans young and old alike. Jones explains: "It's quite an emotional record. At times it's very nostalgic. The whole album is melodic. You put it on and it's one of those albums you don't really want to turn off because it keeps going onto different styles and the songs hold your attention. It shows a lot of styles of the band."

With Oochya!, Kelly Jones continues to cement his place amongst the great British songwriters. Having now achieved 7 UK Number 1 albums, 10 top 10 albums, 23 Platinum Sales Awards, 8.5 million albums sold in the UK alone, 5 BRIT nominations and 1 BRIT Award win, Stereophonics stand as undeniable giants of British music.

Photo credit: Scarlet Page