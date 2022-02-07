Brian Jackson Announces First Solo Album in 20 Years

Announcing his forthcoming studio album, 'This Is Brian Jackson', which is to be released on BBE Music in May 2022, Brian Jackson offers up the LP's lead single 'All Talk', presented with a brace of remixes by OPOLOPO.

Produced by Phenomenal Handclap Band founder Daniel Collás, 'This Is Brian Jackson' is the veteran songwriter and musician's first true solo studio album in 20 years. Perhaps best known for his albums as co-artist/producer with Gil Scott-Heron in the 1970s, Brian Jackson remains active and innovative, producing artists such as Will Downing and Gwen Guthrie, recording with Kool and the Gang, Roy Ayers, Alabama 3, Sean Ono Lennon and constantly called upon for contributions by many other artists as well.

'All Talk' gives us a first sampling of 'This Is Brian Jackson', displaying Jackson's sparkling songwriting, vocal delivery and musicianship, beautifully framed by Daniel Collás's skillful, timeless production.

"I had mentioned to Daniel that I had begun work on a solo project around the time that Gil and I were recording 'Bridges' in 1976" says Jackson. "I even had a few unfinished tracks. The seed of Daniel's concept centered around the question: 'what would a Brian Jackson album sound like if the 21st century Brian were to complete that 1976 album today?'"

Now, that question has been well-and-truly answered.

'All Talk' comes complete with a pair of complimentary reworks from Swedish production wizard OPOLOPO, who provides a sublime futuristic boogie version and a tougher, percussion-led club mix for the dancers.

'This Is Brian Jackson' is scheduled for release on vinyl, CD and digital formats, May 6th, 2022.

Listen to the lead single "All Talk" here: