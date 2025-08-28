Bri Bagwell Sets Fall Tour Dates and New Single Release

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning artist Bri Bagwell has announced her Fall Tour dates, kicking off on September 3rd in Boerne, TX. Bagwell will make her AMERICANAFEST debut on Wednesday, September 10 at 7:00 p.m. at the Station Inn in Nashville, TN. For tickets and more information, please visit here.

Bagwell will also release a brand new single “Show Me” on September 26. Already a fan favorite, the song was recorded and produced by Rachel Loy at the Smoakstack in Nashville.

Bri Bagwell Tour Dates:

September 3rd: Free Roam Brewing Company - Boerne, TX

September 5th: Aero Crafters - Victoria, TX

September 6th: Texas City Music Festival - Texas City, TX

September 10th: AMERICANAFEST at The Station Inn - Nashville, TN

September 12th: Cowboys & Cadillacs - New Braunfels, TX

September 13th: Rooster's Icehouse - Midland, TX

September 19th: Rhinestone Saloon - Fort Worth, TX

September 20th: Christoval Icehouse & General Store - Christoval, TX

September 25th: Reverb Lounge - Omaha, NE

September 27th: Spearfish Public House - Spearfish, SD

September 30th: Pat's Place - Hot Springs, SD

October 2nd: Reif Performing Arts Center - Grand Rapids, MN

October 3rd: Aster Cafe - Minneapolis, MN

October 4th: Cafe Carpe - Fort Atkinson, WI

October 5th: Twisted Tree Music Hall - Jacksonville, IL

October 11th: Schoepf's Bbq - Belton, TX

October 12th: Katy Rice Harvest Festival - Katy, TX

October 17th: Show Sports Farm / Concert In The Country - Magnolia, TX

October 25th: Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX

October 30th: Brewster Street Icehouse Downtown - Corpus Christi, TX

November 7th: Love & War In Texas - Plano, TX

November 8th: Hoots Bar Dance & Pool - Burelson, TX

ABOUT BRI BAGWELL

Texas Female Artist of the Decade and nine-time Female Vocalist of the Year, Bri Bagwell has garnered her fourteen #1 singles on Texas Country Radio and counting. Her latest album, Corazón y Cabeza (Heart and Head), spawned three #1 singles: “Trenches,” “Free Man,” and “Hello Highway.” The video for “Trenches” was awarded Music Video of the Year at the Texas Regional Radio Music Awards.

Her #1 release, “The Rescue,” is a heartfelt dedication to her dog, Whiskey, which received over 200 video and photo submissions from fans for the music video—in addition to raising funds for local charities in need. Performing 100 shows a year, Bri has shared the stage with a long list of esteemed artists, including Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, Robert Earl Keen, Kacey Musgraves, Reckless Kelly, and Dwight Yoakam.