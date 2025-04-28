Brent Cobb & The Fixin’s Confirm 'The Ain’t Rocked in a While Tour'

Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, April 29 with general on-sale following this Friday, May 2 at 10:00am local time.
Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Brent Cobb and his band The Fixin’s will embark on an extensive headline tour this fall including newly confirmed stops at New York’s Bowery Ballroom, Los Angeles’ Troubadour, Seattle’s Tractor Tavern, Minneapolis’ Fine Line, Chicago’s Joe’s on Weed St., Washington, D.C.’s The Hamilton, Tucson’s Club Congress and Portland’s Aladdin Theater among many others.
Tickets for “The Ain’t Rocked in a While Tour” will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, April 29 with general on-sale following this Friday, May 2 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found here.
The upcoming performances celebrate Cobb’s new album, Ain’t Rocked in a While, which will be released July 11 via Ol’ Buddy Records/Thirty Tigers—the first project he’s recorded with The Fixin’s (pre-order/pre-save here). Produced by Cobb and Oran Thornton, Ain’t Rocked in a While captures the electric energy of Cobb’s live shows, while still keeping his signature storytelling at the forefront. Recorded live to tape at The Black Palace in Springfield, MO, the album finds Cobb returning to his roots, as he blends his timeless country sound with influences from the classic rock bands he grew up listening to, such as Black Sabbath, Metallica and AC/DC.
Ahead of the release, Cobb recently unveiled the title track, of which Whiskey Riff praises, “rocking southern soul…this single rips,” while Glide proclaims, “The fuzzy garage rock tune features psychedelic tendencies that aid in the message of the song; Never forget to leave some time for old-fashioned rocking.” Watch the official music video HERE.
Reflecting on the project, Cobb shares, “I feel like sometimes when people come to our shows, there might be a disconnect. People might view me as just a singer-songwriter. You know, sit down and tell ‘em a nice, little Southern story. Sing ‘em a song. And our live show kinda rocks. Sometimes people are taken aback. I want people to have an album of reference.”
Based in Ellaville, GA, Cobb has released five albums to date including 2023’s acclaimed record, Southern Star—a love-letter to his southern roots, filled with the sounds and stories of his home state of Georgia. Of the record, Rolling Stone declared, “Few artists embody the South quite like Brent Cobb…he summons the easygoing vibes and sounds of his native Georgia,” while No Depression praised, “A true songwriting craftsman with a disarming drawl and plainspoken lyricism, Cobb’s music often feels like it exudes a sense of authenticity and tradition.”
In addition to his work as an artist, Cobb is an esteemed songwriter with cuts by Luke Combs, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Riley Green, Little Big Town, Hailey Whitters, Whiskey Myers and many more. Additionally, his song, “Snakebite,” was featured in the first season of Paramount’s “Landman” this past fall, and he released his first children’s book, Little Stuff, in 2021, which was written as a reflection on what’s truly important in life and was inspired by Cobb’s song of the same name from his album, Keep ‘Em On They Toes.
May 8—Isle of Palms, SC—The Windjammer
May 9—Raleigh, NC—Lincoln Theatre
May 10—Lexington, KY—The Burl
June 5—Newport, KY—Southgate House Revival
June 6—Huntington, WV—The Loud
June 7—Maryville, TN—The Shed
June 26—Marietta, OH—Adelphia Music Hall
June 27—Indianapolis, IN—The Vogue
June 28—Alton, IL—Mississippi River Festival
July 10—Oklahoma City, OK—Beer City Music Hall
July 11—Fort Worth, TX—Billy Bob’s
July 18—Redmond, OR—FairWell Festival
July 19—Whitefish, MT—Under The Big Sky Festival
July 20—Whitefish, MT—The Remington
August 1—Bozeman, MT—Sweet Pea Festival
August 16—Hobart, IN—The Art Theater
August 17—Cadillac, MI—Coyote Crossing Resort
August 22—Douglas, GA—Martin Center
August 28—Columbus, OH—A&R Bar
August 29—Lexington, VA—Lime Kiln Theater
September 25—Minneapolis, MN—Fine Line
September 26—Davenport, IA—Racoon Motel
September 27—Chicago, IL—Joe’s on Weed St.
September 28—Grand Rapids, MI—The Stache
September 30—Flint, MI—The Machine Shop
October 1—Cleveland Heights, OH—Grog Shop
October 3—Toronto, ON—The Velvet Underground
October 4—Buffalo, NY—Buffalo Iron Works
October 5—Pittsburgh, PA—Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
October 7—Washington, D.C.—The Hamilton
October 8—Ardmore, PA—Ardmore Music Hall
October 10—Woodstock, NY—Levon Helm Studios
October 12—Fall River, MA—Narrows Center of the Arts
October 13—New York, NY—Bowery Ballroom
November 7—Kansas City, MO—Knuckleheads Saloon
November 10—Albuquerque, NM—Revel
November 11—Tucson, AZ—Club Congress
November 13—Los Angeles, CA—Troubadour
November 16—Menlo Park, CA—The Guild
November 18—Healdsburg, CA—Little Saint
November 20—Portland, OR—Aladdin Theater
November 21—Seattle, WA—Tractor Tavern
November 22—Spokane, WA—The District at Knitting Factory
November 23—Great Falls, MT—The Newberry
Photo credit: Jace Kartye
Videos