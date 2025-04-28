Brent Cobb & The Fixin’s Confirm 'The Ain’t Rocked in a While Tour'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Brent Cobb and his band The Fixin’s will embark on an extensive headline tour this fall including newly confirmed stops at New York’s Bowery Ballroom, Los Angeles’ Troubadour, Seattle’s Tractor Tavern, Minneapolis’ Fine Line, Chicago’s Joe’s on Weed St., Washington, D.C.’s The Hamilton, Tucson’s Club Congress and Portland’s Aladdin Theater among many others.

Tickets for “The Ain’t Rocked in a While Tour” will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, April 29 with general on-sale following this Friday, May 2 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found here.

The upcoming performances celebrate Cobb’s new album, Ain’t Rocked in a While, which will be released July 11 via Ol’ Buddy Records/Thirty Tigers—the first project he’s recorded with The Fixin’s (pre-order/pre-save here). Produced by Cobb and Oran Thornton, Ain’t Rocked in a While captures the electric energy of Cobb’s live shows, while still keeping his signature storytelling at the forefront. Recorded live to tape at The Black Palace in Springfield, MO, the album finds Cobb returning to his roots, as he blends his timeless country sound with influences from the classic rock bands he grew up listening to, such as Black Sabbath, Metallica and AC/DC.

Ahead of the release, Cobb recently unveiled the title track, of which Whiskey Riff praises, “rocking southern soul…this single rips,” while Glide proclaims, “The fuzzy garage rock tune features psychedelic tendencies that aid in the message of the song; Never forget to leave some time for old-fashioned rocking.” Watch the official music video HERE.

Reflecting on the project, Cobb shares, “I feel like sometimes when people come to our shows, there might be a disconnect. People might view me as just a singer-songwriter. You know, sit down and tell ‘em a nice, little Southern story. Sing ‘em a song. And our live show kinda rocks. Sometimes people are taken aback. I want people to have an album of reference.”

Based in Ellaville, GA, Cobb has released five albums to date including 2023’s acclaimed record, Southern Star—a love-letter to his southern roots, filled with the sounds and stories of his home state of Georgia. Of the record, Rolling Stone declared, “Few artists embody the South quite like Brent Cobb…he summons the easygoing vibes and sounds of his native Georgia,” while No Depression praised, “A true songwriting craftsman with a disarming drawl and plainspoken lyricism, Cobb’s music often feels like it exudes a sense of authenticity and tradition.”

In addition to his work as an artist, Cobb is an esteemed songwriter with cuts by Luke Combs, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Riley Green, Little Big Town, Hailey Whitters, Whiskey Myers and many more. Additionally, his song, “Snakebite,” was featured in the first season of Paramount’s “Landman” this past fall, and he released his first children’s book, Little Stuff, in 2021, which was written as a reflection on what’s truly important in life and was inspired by Cobb’s song of the same name from his album, Keep ‘Em On They Toes.

BRENT COBB CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

May 8—Isle of Palms, SC—The Windjammer

May 9—Raleigh, NC—Lincoln Theatre

May 10—Lexington, KY—The Burl

June 5—Newport, KY—Southgate House Revival

June 6—Huntington, WV—The Loud

June 7—Maryville, TN—The Shed

June 26—Marietta, OH—Adelphia Music Hall

June 27—Indianapolis, IN—The Vogue

June 28—Alton, IL—Mississippi River Festival

July 10—Oklahoma City, OK—Beer City Music Hall

July 11—Fort Worth, TX—Billy Bob’s

July 18—Redmond, OR—FairWell Festival

July 19—Whitefish, MT—Under The Big Sky Festival

July 20—Whitefish, MT—The Remington

August 1—Bozeman, MT—Sweet Pea Festival

August 16—Hobart, IN—The Art Theater

August 17—Cadillac, MI—Coyote Crossing Resort

August 22—Douglas, GA—Martin Center

August 28—Columbus, OH—A&R Bar

August 29—Lexington, VA—Lime Kiln Theater

September 25—Minneapolis, MN—Fine Line

September 26—Davenport, IA—Racoon Motel

September 27—Chicago, IL—Joe’s on Weed St.

September 28—Grand Rapids, MI—The Stache

September 30—Flint, MI—The Machine Shop

October 1—Cleveland Heights, OH—Grog Shop

October 3—Toronto, ON—The Velvet Underground

October 4—Buffalo, NY—Buffalo Iron Works

October 5—Pittsburgh, PA—Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

October 7—Washington, D.C.—The Hamilton

October 8—Ardmore, PA—Ardmore Music Hall

October 10—Woodstock, NY—Levon Helm Studios

October 12—Fall River, MA—Narrows Center of the Arts

October 13—New York, NY—Bowery Ballroom

November 7—Kansas City, MO—Knuckleheads Saloon

November 10—Albuquerque, NM—Revel

November 11—Tucson, AZ—Club Congress

November 13—Los Angeles, CA—Troubadour

November 16—Menlo Park, CA—The Guild

November 18—Healdsburg, CA—Little Saint

November 20—Portland, OR—Aladdin Theater

November 21—Seattle, WA—Tractor Tavern

November 22—Spokane, WA—The District at Knitting Factory

November 23—Great Falls, MT—The Newberry

Photo credit: Jace Kartye

