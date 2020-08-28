Brent Cobb Debuts New Song 'Shut Up And Sing'

Watch the new music video here.

"Shut Up And Sing," a new song from Brent Cobb's highly anticipated new album, Keep 'Em On They Toes, is debuting today. Watch/share the official music video below. Conceived of by Cobb, the video features archival footage that highlights the importance various songs have played throughout history: from Bruce Springsteen to Aretha Franklin, Dolly Parton to Marvin Gaye. Of the track, which was written with his wife, Layne, Cobb comments, "Anything I have to say about the song will hopefully speak for itself. So, I'll just shut up and sing..."

Produced by Brad Cook (Waxahatchie, Bon Iver, Hiss Golden Messenger), Keep 'Em On They Toes will be released October 2 on Cobb's own label, Ol' Buddy Records, via Thirty Tigers (pre-order). The album features ten new songs including "Shut Up And Sing" as well as "The World Is Ending" and the title track, which premiered last month to critical acclaim-Billboard praises, "recalls a gentler, genial time...the ode to living life on your own terms and keeping those that judge you at a distance," while Rolling Stone declares, "Part Roger Miller and part James Taylor, 'Keep 'Em on They Toes' is a song about defying expectations, of zags where zigs are anticipated."

Created since moving back to his home state of Georgia after spending several years living between Nashville and Los Angeles, the album finds Cobb with a new reflective mindset, focusing on how he views the world and expressing his own opinions, thoughts and feelings.

"To me, listening to this album feels like I'm sitting there with somebody, having a conversation," Cobb comments. "I would hope that it feels like sitting with an old friend you haven't seen in a while. There's nothing like being alone and listening to an album that is quiet and conversational-like those old records by Jerry Lee Lewis, Roger Miller, or Willie Nelson. I hope my music is that way to somebody now."

The new album release continues a series of breakout years the Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician following 2018's Providence Canyon and 2016's Shine On Rainy Day. Of Cobb, NPR Music declares, "a troubadour whose classic country-rock songs are enhanced by his warm heart and keen eye," while The Fader praises, "He has been able to straddle the mainstream country and Americana worlds...with a swampy, twangy sound that eagerly dips into funk and soul while still retaining a deeply loose, deeply southern quality" and Esquire proclaims, "A young master of country-funk."

Cobb has earned nominations for Best Americana Album at the 60th GRAMMY Awards and Emerging Artist of the Year at the 2017 Americana Honors & Awards. He has also been featured on "CONAN," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and NPR Music's "Tiny Desk Concert" series and has toured extensively across the world including numerous performances as part of Chris Stapleton's "All-American Road Show."

KEEP 'EM ON THEY TOES TRACK LIST

1. Keep 'Em On They Toes

2. Shut Up And Sing

3. Good Times And Good Love

4. Sometimes I'm A Clown

5. This Side Of The River

6. Dust Under My Rug

7. Soapbox

8. When You Go

9. The World Is Ending

10. Little Stuff

