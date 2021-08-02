Brent Cobb Confirms Fall 'Shut Up and Sing' Tour'

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Brent Cobb will continue to perform throughout the fall with his newly confirmed "Shut Up and Sing Tour." The headline run, which will feature support from Adam Hood, kicks off September 22 at Houston's The Heights Theatre and includes stops at Dallas' The Kessler Theater, Birmingham's Saturn, St. Louis' Old Rock House, Columbus' A&R Music Bar and Rocky Mount's Harvester Performance Center among many others. Tickets for the tour go on-sale this Friday, August 6 at 10:00am local time, full details can be found at www.brentcobbmusic.com/tour-dates.

The new dates follow Cobb's special co-headline "Soapbox Derby Tour" with Nikki Lane, which includes shows at Chicago's Thalia Hall, Lexington's The Burl, Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg, Philadelphia's Ardmore Music Hall, Washington DC's Union Stage, Charlotte's Neighborhood Theatre and Atlanta's Variety Playhouse among several others. See below for compete 2021 tour itinerary.

The upcoming performances add to a series of landmark years for Cobb, who released his first ever children's book, Little Stuff, this past June via his own Ol' Buddy Publishing (purchase here). Illustrated by Delaney Royer, Little Stuff was written as a reflection on what's truly important in life and was inspired by Cobb's song of the same name from his acclaimed new album, Keep 'Em On They Toes. Of the book, Sounds Like Nashville praises, "one of Nashville's most prolific and interesting songwriters. He puts pen to paper, words to music, and creates masterful projects that will last forever...inspiring," while The Good-Bad Dad declares, "Brent Cobb is a father and family man first and a thoughtful, soulful country music icon next-a perfect recipe for a tender book that teaches kids to enjoy what is right in front of them...Cobb's latest masterpiece."

Released this past fall via Cobb's label, Ol' Buddy Records, Keep 'Em On They Toes was produced by Brad Cook (Waxahatchie, Bon Iver, Hiss Golden Messenger) and created after Cobb moved back to his home state of Georgia after several years between Nashville and Los Angeles-a decision that greatly influenced his songwriting. The ten tracks find Cobb with a new reflective mindset, focusing on how he views the world and expressing his own opinions, thoughts and feelings.

BRENT COBB CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, August 6 at 10:00am local time

August 20-Chicago, IL-Thalia Hall*

August 21-Indianapolis, IN-The Hi-Fi*

August 22-Louisville, KY-Brown Foreman Amphitheatre*

August 23-Lexington, KY-The Burl*

August 25-Cleveland, OH-Beachland Ballroom & Tavern*

August 26-Pittsburgh, PA-Thunderbird Café & Music Hall*

August 27-Philadelphia, PA-Ardmore Music Hall*

August 28-Brooklyn, NY-Music Hall of Williamsburg*

August 30-Boston, MA-The Sinclair*

August 31-Washington, DC-Union Stage*

September 1-Charlottesville, VA-Jefferson Theatre*

September 2-Isle of Palms, SC-The Windjammer*

September 3-Wilmington, NC-Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre*

September 4-Asheville, NC-The Orange Peel*

September 5-Columbia, SC-The Senate*

September 7-Charlotte, NC-Neighborhood Theatre*

September 8-Athens, GA-Georgia Theatre*

September 9-Atlanta, GA-Variety Playhouse*

September 22-Houston, TX-The Heights Theater†

September 23-Dallas, TX-The Kessler Theater†

September 24-Helotes, TX-John T. Floore's Country Store†

September 25-New Braunfels, TX-Gruene Hall†

September 29-Birmingham, AL-Saturn†

September 30-Decatur, AL-Princess Theatre Center†

October 1-Fort Smith, AR-Majestic†

October 2-La Cygne, KS-Firewater Music Festival

October 3-St. Louis, MO-Old Rock House†

October 5-Columbus, OH-A&R Music Bar†

October 6-Ashland, KY-Paramount Arts Center†

October 7-Covington, KY-Madison Live†

October 8-Rocky Mount, VA-Harvester Performance Center†

December 1-Manchester, UK-Manchester Academy#

December 2-Leeds, UK-O2 Academy Leeds#

December 3-Birmingham, UK-O2 Institute#

December 5-Nottingham, UK-Rock City#

December 6-Newcastle, UK-Newcastle Academy#

December 7-Glasgow, UK-O2 Academy Glasgow#

December 9-London, UK-Roundhouse#

December 11-Cardiff, UK-The Great Hall#

December 12-Dublin, Ireland-Whelan's#

December 13-Belfast, UK-Limelight#

*"Soapbox Derby Tour" with Nikki Lane

†with special guest Adam Hood

#with The Cadillac Three