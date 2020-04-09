Brendan Benson Shares Video for 'Richest Man'

Brendan Benson has shared the video for "Richest Man," the newest single from his first solo LP in almost seven years, DEAR LIFE (Third Man Records, April 24). The Wartella-directed video debuted via Rolling Stone -- watch it below!

Pre-order the album HERE, and pre-save it HERE.

"This was a very different video making experience," Benson said. "I had to pantomime the whole thing with notes from Wartella (who lives in another city), about the different scenes. I had to hold an imaginary umbrella and arrange an imaginary vase with flowers. It was all very mysterious and I had no idea if I was doing a good job or anything until it came back after being animated. Turns out I'm a pretty good mime!"

Benson's seventh solo album and first full-length release via Third Man, DEAR LIFE was heralded by the rhapsodic first single "Good To Be Alive," streaming now via its official video and on all DSPs. Nashville Scene noted that "the tune blurs boundaries between power pop and early synth pop, with Benson's malleable voice... serving as the connecting thread," while BrooklynVegan praised its "'70s singer-songwriter verses and synthpop-y choruses." American Songwriter lauded the album as a whole, calling it "a collection of electrified and harmoniously erratic arrangements only Benson could concoct with 11 songs encapsulating his dynamic songwriting, bound by tight hooks and digitized beats." New track "Richest Man" followed shortly after, which Billboard called "a buoyant and brassy power pop love song" and Rolling Stone praised as "a charming ode to family life."

Benson has been live-streaming a song from his Instagram every day as part of his "Boy In A Bubble" series -- tune in at 4:20pm CT every day HERE.





