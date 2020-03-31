Brendan Benson Shares New Track From Upcoming Album

Brendan Benson is excited to share "Richest Man," the newest single from his first solo LP in almost seven years, DEAR LIFE (Third Man Records, April 24). "Richest Man" debuted via Billboard, who called the track "a buoyant and brassy power pop love song."

Hear the track below!

Stay tuned for the upcoming music video. Pre-order the album HERE and pre-save the album HERE.

"I never thought I would write a song about domesticity!" Benson says of the track. "When I wrote the words, I thought I would eventually change them to something a little less literal and "family man", but in the end, I decided I liked the lyrics, for those two reasons."

Benson's seventh solo album and first full-length release via Third Man, DEAR LIFE was heralded by the rhapsodic first single "Good To Be Alive," streaming now via its official video and on all DSPs. Nashville Scene noted that "the tune blurs boundaries between power pop and early synth pop, with Benson's malleable voice... serving as the connecting thread," while BrooklynVegan praised its "'70s singer-songwriter verses and synthpop-y choruses." American Songwriter lauded the album as a whole, calling it "a collection of electrified and harmoniously erratic arrangements only Benson could concoct with 11 songs encapsulating his dynamic songwriting, bound by tight hooks and digitized beats."

Benson has postponed his run of previously-announced headline U.S. tour dates. Rescheduled dates will be announced soon. For updates and information, please visit www.brendanbenson.com. Benson has been live-streaming a song from his Instagram every day as part of his "Boy In A Bubble" series -- tune in at 4:20pm CT every day HERE.





