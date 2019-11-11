Breathe Carolina Share 'Drive,' Third Single from Forthcoming LP

After teasing their new album 'DEADTHEALBUM' to fans waiting with baited breath, California-based duo Breathe Carolina have already released two cuts from the forthcoming package including high-energy, pop-dance cut 'TOO GOOD' and the attitude-roaring 'Like This', as they blaze back to form wasting no time on 'DRIVE'.



Taking a stylistic, polished approach on house-inflected, radio-ready pop, the duo provide all the ingredients to create a cocktail that fizzes with originality and will crack the richter scale with its weight on dancefloors, whilst also shining out of the speakers at home. David's high-pitched vocal soars with a vulnerability that is delivered smooth and finessed, whilst the low-end bass beats bring a gnarly addition that bears its teeth; a union of styles that the pairing have perfected.



After first single from the project 'TOO GOOD' was most added across dance radio recently, a hugely successful ADE also saw the boys take their high-energy show to heralded venues across the city including Jimmy Woo and Q-Factory, they're now approaching a run of Fall/ Winter headline dates in support of the long-awaited LP that will zig-zag across continents with stops throughout Asia, the USA and beyond, before 'DEADTHEALBUM' is unleashed November 15th, .





Related Articles View More Music Stories