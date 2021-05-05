Brandy Clark Confirms Fall 'Who You Thought I Was' Headline Tour

GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Brandy Clark will return to the stage this fall with her "Who You Thought I Was" headline tour, including stops at Seattle's Neumos, San Francisco's Great American Music Hall, Los Angeles' Lodge Room, Denver's Lost Lake, New York's Bowery Ballroom, Philadelphia's World Café Live and Nashville's 3rd & Lindsley among many others. Tickets for the shows are on-sale now, full details can be found at www.brandyclarkmusic.com.

The newly confirmed dates celebrate a landmark year for Clark, whose new deluxe album, Your Life is a Record (Deluxe), is out now on Warner Records (stream/purchase here). The special extended edition features all eleven tracks from her GRAMMY-nominated album, Your Life is a Record, as well as six new songs including "Remember Me Beautiful," which Clark wrote late last year with Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose for NPR's Morning Edition Song Project. Released to widespread acclaim, Billboard declares, "Clark beautifully recounts what loss feels like, both for the person left behind and for the one slipping away...Whether you lost someone you love deeply during this horrible year or 20 years ago, Clark's song instantly recalls the pain and beauty," while Rolling Stone praises, "a new stunner of a song," and Music Row hails, "powerfully emotional gem."

In addition to "Remember Me Beautiful," the deluxe album, which was released earlier this spring in celebration of Your Life is a Record's one-year anniversary, also features collaborations with Lindsey Buckingham ("The Past is the Past") and Brandi Carlile ("Like Mine" and "Same Devil") as well as live renditions "Pawn Shop" and "Who You Thought I Was."

Produced by Jay Joyce, Your Life is a Record was nominated for Best Country Album at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards and landed on several "Best of 2020" lists including NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, Variety, Paste and Slate, who declares, "one of the greatest living short-story-song writers in country (which really means in any genre)...I don't think there's a 2020 country or country-adjacent album that outdoes Clark's."

An eight-time GRAMMY nominee and CMA Awards "Song of the Year" recipient, Clark is one of her generation's most respected and celebrated songwriters and musicians. Her songs include Kacey Musgraves' "Follow Your Arrow," Miranda Lambert's "Mama's Broken Heart," The Band Perry's "Better Dig Two" and Hailey Whitter's "Ten Year Town." Her past two solo albums-2013's 12 Stories and 2016's Big Day in a Small Town-each garnered immense critical acclaim landing on "Best of the Year" lists at New York Magazine, Billboard, NPR Music Entertainment Weekly, Rolling Stone, Stereogum, etc. NPR Music's Ann Powers calls her, "a storyteller of the highest caliber," while Rolling Stone's Will Hermes declares, "a country visionary...the consolation of a beautiful voice delivering a well-built song, cold truth rising from it like fog off dry ice."

BRANDY CLARK CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

October 25-Portland, OR-Doug Fir Lounge

October 26-Seattle, WA-Neumos

October 28-San Francisco, CA-Great American Music Hall

October 29-Los Angeles, CA-Lodge Room

October 30-Phoenix, AZ-Musical Instrument Museum

November 2-Salt Lake City, UT-The State Room

November 3-Denver, CO-Lost Lake

November 5-Minneapolis, MN-Fine Line

November 6-Evanston, IL-Space

November 9-New York, NY-Bowery Ballroom

November 10-Alexandria, VA-Birchmere

November 12-Boston, MA-Brighton Music Hall

November 13-Philadelphia, PA-World Café Live - Upstairs

November 15-Charlotte, NC-Neighborhood Theatre

November 16-Altana, GA-Smith's Olde Bar

November 21-Nashville, TN-3rd & Lindsley