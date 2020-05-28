Brandi Carlile Virtual Concert Confirmed for Monday

Brandi Carlile will perform her GRAMMY Award-winning breakthrough album By The Way, I Forgive You in its entirety this coming Monday, June 1 at 9:00pm ET/6:00pm PT via Veeps.com.

Held on her birthday, the virtual concert is Carlile's first full public performance held during quarantine with all proceeds benefiting her band and crew. Tickets are now available at brandicarlile.veeps.com.

Of the performance, Carlile offers, "In a changed world, I believe I will find catharsis in playing the album that changed my life."

The concert, featuring bandmates Phil and Tim Hanseroth and Josh Neumann, will be the first in a series of on-going full-album performances. Earlier this month, the GRAMMY Award-winning musician kicked off "Carlile Compound Quarantine" held exclusively for her fan club, the Bramily. The virtual concert series raised funds for the Looking Out Foundation's Covid-19 Relief Fund as well as Carlile's band and crew.

Photo credit: Jai Lennard

