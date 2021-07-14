Braison Cyrus Releases New Single 'Disappear'

Americana artist Braison Cyrus has released "Disappear" today, a track that was written by the singer-songwriter over a decade ago.

Influenced by The Band, Bright Eyes, Fleet Foxes, and Band of Horses, Braison took a mumbly demo from when he was 16-years-old and turned the cadence of sounds into words.

"I was trying to write something that was in the vein of other things I was listening to at the time in 2010, a mix of Father John Misty and My Morning Jacket," says Cyrus. " I would mumble sounds along to the guitar and eventually turn them into lyrics."

Braison debuted with his first single, "I'll Never Leave You" in 2018, and toured theaters across the country. In August 2020, Braison uploaded a previously unreleased b-side that showcased a lilting falsetto and warbling soundscape - as Billboard noted, "the sprawling, slightly spacey 'Glass Between Us' showcases Cyrus' range." The release of his second official single, "Heart Is Gold" in September, was followed by a haunting rendition of Woody Guthrie's "This Land Is Your Land," for the Patagonia documentary, Public Trust: The Fight For America's Public Lands.

Braison has performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and the first-time dad will release his debut full-length later this year.

Listen here: