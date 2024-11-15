Bowen * Young Releases Cover of Joni Mitchell's 'River'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BOWEN * YOUNG have released a beautiful and tender cover of Joni Mitchell’s stirring holiday classic, ‘River’.

BOWEN * YOUNG comment, “As a duo, we very rarely sing sad love songs. And as far as songs go, there is no perfecting perfection. Joni Mitchell’s version is one of the most beautiful songs ever written. The longer we live, the more aware we become of the fact that the holidays are a very difficult time for some people. And sometimes you just need something you can cry to.”

The track follows the release of a new, electrified version of their anthemic track ‘Hair Of The Dog’, which features a guest appearance from award-winning UK singer / songwriter, Kezia Gill. Watch the video here.

After crossing paths at the Highways festival at Royal Albert Hall earlier this year, and playing each other’s songs in an impromptu backstage jam, it was clear that there was real chemistry between Bowen * Young & Kezia; so much so that the Nashville-based duo felt they had to get Kezia involved in a new, reimagined version of ‘Hair Of The Dog’.

The original version of ‘Hair Of The Dog’ features on the debut Bowen * Young album, ‘Us’, out worldwide via Snakefarm / Integral. Clare Bowen, renowned for her role as Scarlett in the hit TV series ‘Nashville’, and Brandon, a melody-spinner from Connecticut, have come together to deliver a captivating, emotive 10-track outing. You can listen to the album HERE.

Guided at first by acclaimed Americana songwriter / producer Sean McConnell and subsequently by Nashville producer / writer Roger Alan Nichols, ‘Us’ captures the essence of Clare and Brandon’s feelings, weaving together haunting melodies, heartfelt story-telling and hypnotic harmonies. From facing adversity to cele-brating life’s victories, each track resonates with passion, showcasing the duo’s signature musical blend – an approach they have dubbed ‘Cinematic Americana’.

“We poured our hearts and souls into creating ‘Us’,” says Clare. “It’s a celebration of love, resilience and the power of music to unite us all.”

MORE ABOUT BOWEN * YOUNG

Drawing inspiration from their personal experiences and musical influences, BOWEN * YOUNG effortlessly blend elements of folk, Americana and country to create a sound that is distinctly their own.

After growing up in rural Australia, Clare Bowen moved to Music City in 2012 to play the role of Scarlett O’Connor in hit TV show ‘Nashville’, gaining respect from the city’s musical leaders and finding mentors in legendary Grammy Award-winning producers / songwriters, T-Bone Burnett and Buddy Miller.

Hailing originally from Connecticut, Brandon Robert Young began singing at the age of five under the guidance of his mother. He eventually moved to Nashville, where he taught himself to play guitar, working as a courier during the day, filling composition books with songs at night.

Bowen has performed with artists such as Vince Gill, Zac Brown Band and more, while Young spent a decade touring with John Hiatt and collaborating with Emmylou Harris, Colin Linden and Mikky Ekko.

The pair were first brought together in 2013, when Brandon was a last-minute replacement for Clare’s no-show duet partner for her first solo set at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

BOWEN * YOUNG made their UK debut joining Billy Joel and Daryl Hall at British Summer Time in Hyde Park, before performing at Royal Albert Hall earlier this year as part of Highways Festival.

