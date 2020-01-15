Bon Jovi Announces New Album And Tour

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band BON JOVI has broken every touring record imaginable, topped every chart, and received every accolade, and now has their sights set on kicking off 2020 with new music and touring. The Grammy Award winning band announced the Bon Jovi 2020 Tour today, presented by Live Nation, will start in the U.S. this June and play arenas across America. The Bon Jovi 2020 Tour will feature Bryan Adams.

Recently named by Pollstar as one of the top touring bands of all time with nearly 10 million tickets sold in just the last decade alone, the magazine said: "One can count on one hand the number of rock bands that broke out in the 1980s that are still successfully touring today, but doing so with fresh, new music that retains the authenticity that is at the heart of the best in rock 'n' roll."

Jon Bon Jovi has spoken in recent interviews of the depth and breadth of a forthcoming album, set for release later this year from Island Records. Fans will get exclusive access to that album; every ticket sold includes one CD copy of Bon Jovi 2020.

Bon Jovi fan club members and American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets prior to the general public beginning Tuesday, January 21 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, January 23 at 10 p.m. local time. A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including amazing seats, transportation, preferred entrance, preshow hospitality, commemorative laminate and more. Check LaneOne.com for LaneOne details.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, January 24 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. Visit venue websites for local information. For additional tour ticketing information, visit www.bonjovi.com.

TOUR ITINERARY

Wednesday, June10 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

Thursday, June 11 Portland, OR Moda Center

Saturday, June 13 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Tuesday, June 16 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose

Thursday, June 18 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

Saturday, June 20 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena *

Tuesday, June 23 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

Thursday, June 25 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Friday, June 26 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

Friday, July 10 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena *

Tuesday, July 14 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Thursday, July 16 Boston, MA TD Garden

Sunday, July 19 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Tuesday, July 21 Chicago, IL United Center

Thursday, July 23 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

Saturday, July 25 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

Monday, July 27 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Tuesday, July 28 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

* without Bryan Adams.





