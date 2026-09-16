Bo Staloch to Release Coming-of-Age EP TOO BIG, TOO BIG

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Austin-born, Nashville-based singer and songwriter Bo Staloch announced Too Big, Too Big, his most realized body of work to date. The 8-song EP finds the 21-year-old artist in close collaboration with producer Brad Cook (Mavis Staples, Waxahatchee, Bon Iver) and a small cadre of accomplished players, handcrafting a coming-of-age collection that mixes earthy alt-folk, baroque pop, and dynamic indie rock. At the heart of it all: Staloch's gripping vocals and palpable old-soul energy. The EP is out November 6 via Capitol Records.

Too Big, Too Big takes its name from the weight a person feels on the cusp of a new chapter of life. Oscillating between pained tenderness and effusive joy, the songs variously touch on the ecstasy and grief of young love, the complexity of evolving and dissolving friendships, and the possibility of hope in troubling times. Staloch draws on his own observations, stories of people he knows, and characters in his head as he navigates it all.

Written and recorded over an intensive series of months at Cook's storied Puff City home studio in Durham, North Carolina, Too Big, Too Big feels intimate and organic. Staloch brings his vision to life with a tight-knit crew that includes Megafaun multi-instrumentalist Phil Cook, Twin Peaks guitarist Colin Croom, Hippo Campus guitarist Nathan Stocker, Bon Iver drummer Matt McCaughan, Mipso violinist Libby Rodenbough, and more. Brad Cook plays bass and synth as well, while others lent their gifts to the fluid sessions.

The EP includes Staloch's last three singles, which are both of-a-piece and musically distinct. The most recent was 'I Won't Be There Waiting For You,' a dizzy ride through driving Americana and earnest slacker-rock that tackles a fading friendship and ends in a sonic wave of emotion. Before that came the piano-led 'Masks,' a perfect showcase for the young artist's delicate and powerful vocal timbre and gift for stirring arrangement. Leaning into a striking loud-quiet-loud dynamic, July's era-opening 'From a Different Age' was no less stunning. After Staloch performed it at the Rolling Stone Stateside Fourth of July festival in New York, Rolling Stone noted that the single 'shows off what [Staloch] does well: achingly pretty folk-rock tunes that combine a delicate croon, subtly atmospheric kick, and gut-punch choruses, sort of like a more anthemic Bon Iver.'

Next month, Staloch will be bringing his live show to Austin City Limits Music Festival, performing both weekends of his hometown festival (October 2 and 9). Earlier this year, he co-headlined a special EU/UK acoustic tour with fellow Texan Abby Powledge. To commemorate the series, the pair released their cover of the iconic Once duet 'Falling Slowly (Live From London),' which has become an unintended posthumous tribute to the late Glen Hansard.

Staloch recently debuted some of Too Big, Too Big via a series of impromptu NYC public performances and open mic gigs. He's also been sharing acoustic, at-home recordings of unreleased songs as well as some choice covers on TikTok throughout the year.

All of this movement follows a 2025 that saw him tour with John Vincent III, Houndmouth, and Ashe; open for Zach Bryan at London's Hyde Park; make his Lollapalooza debut; and launch his first-ever North American headline run, which sold out in major cities. Last year also saw the release of Staloch's EP The Garden, which earned raves from the likes of Atwood Magazine, who called it 'a charged and churning folk-rock fever dream,' and declared that Staloch 'cements himself as part of folk rock's next generation.' Ones to Watch dubbed the set 'a real journey' and EUPHORIA. wrote, 'He embodies the spirit of a California dreamer, an elder statesman with a guitar in hand.'

Between chapters, Staloch shared a series of singles that subtly expanded his world. 'Angelina' was a raw ode to messy love written and produced with Elie Rizk (Claire Rosinkranz). 'Born To' delivered indie folk-pop tenderness in collaboration with Jackson Shanks and X Ambassadors' Sam Nelson Harris; and 'Eastside' reunited Staloch with producer Andrew Wells (Phoebe Bridgers) for a soulful meditation on youth.

Tracklist

1. 'Dreams'

2. 'Masks'

3. 'Too Big, Too Big'

4. 'Sweat'

5. 'Ball From A Cannon'

6. 'Hers'

7. 'I Won't Be There Waiting For You'

8. 'From A Different Age'

Bo Staloch Live Dates

Oct 02 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

Oct 09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

Photo Credit: Travis Bailey



Photo Credit: Travis Bailey

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