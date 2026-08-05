FUTUREBIRDS Release New Single "Pretty Eyes" Ahead of FAR OUT COUNTRY II

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

FUTUREBIRDS has released a new single, PRETTY EYES, taken from the second half of the band's forthcoming double album FAR OUT COUNTRY II, which is set to arrive digitally via Dualtone Records. The Athens, GA band previously released the full 18-song collection exclusively on vinyl, with the first nine tracks comprising FAR OUT COUNTRY I already available on streaming platforms.

About the song, Daniel 'Womz' Womack explains, ''Pretty Eyes' is my most vulnerable song - a slow-burning surrender anthem about the less lofty side of love. It holds one of my favorite lines I've ever written: 'You feel like it's vanity anytime you cry, you're challenging the universe.' I blacked out writing it and when I came to it was written in my notes. It's the feeling of being torn between self-protection and the relief of being truly seen – not just by someone you love, but by yourself. It's a song for anyone who's ever loved someone so much it felt like losing an argument with themselves.'

Produced by GRAMMY-winning Brad Cook (Waxahatchee, MJ Lenderman), along with four songs produced by the band's own Tom Myers, the double album is split into two distinct worlds of Far Out Country I & II —a restless, sunlit day and a deeper, more interior night that blends psychedelic country-rock, indie, and something that feels less like a genre than a place. As Stereogum noted, Far Out Country 'is both a title and a mission statement.'

Later this month, Futurebirds will kick off the final leg of their album release tour with two hometown shows at the Georgia Theater on August 20 and 21, followed by an appearance an AmericanaFest and a run of dates supporting Trampled By Turtles. Find a full list of tour dates below or visit their website.

Futurebirds is Brannen Miles (bass), Carter King (vocals, guitar), Daniel Womack (vocals, guitar), Thomas Johnson (vocals, guitar), and Tom Myers (drums).

Far Out Country I Tracklist

1) Sienna Life

2) Sleepless in the Cage

3) Marco Polo I

4) Nervous Ground

5) Ghost Moon

6) Fly On

7) Gsus Take the Wheel

8) Wishin'

9) Featherbed

Far Out Country II Tracklist

10) I'm Yr Mane

11) Sober Somewhere

12) Pretty Eyes

13) Far Out Country

14) Talk About the Band

15) Laugh in Your Sleep

16) Marco Polo II

17) All I Want

18) Long Time Gone

Futurebirds Tour Dates

08/20–21 – Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

08/27 – Lexington, KY - The Burl

08/28 – Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

08/29 – Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

08/30 – Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

09/02 – Nantucket, MA - The Muse

09/04 – Charlestown, RI - Rhythm & Roots Festival

09/05 – Albany, NY - Lark Hall

09/06 – Portland, ME - Ghostland

09/15–19 – Nashville, TN - AMERICANAFEST

09/24–26 – Torrey, UT - Fort Desolation Festival

10/17 – Charlotte, NC - The Amp Ballantyne +

10/18 – Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre +

11/14 – Wilmington, NC - B.A.D. Day Music & Arts Festival

+ supporting Trampled By Turtles

Produced by Brad Cook, with four tracks produced by band member Tom Myers, FAR OUT COUNTRY I & II spans two distinct sonic halves described as a sunlit day and a more interior night. FUTUREBIRDS is set to continue its album release tour with hometown shows at the Georgia Theatre, followed by an appearance at AmericanaFest and a run of dates supporting TRAMPLED BY TURTLES.

Photo Credit: Jacq Justice



Photo Credit: Jacq Justice

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...