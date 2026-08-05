FUTUREBIRDS Release New Single "Pretty Eyes" Ahead of FAR OUT COUNTRY II
The Athens, GA band will tour with hometown shows and a run supporting Trampled By Turtles.
FUTUREBIRDS has released a new single, PRETTY EYES, taken from the second half of the band's forthcoming double album FAR OUT COUNTRY II, which is set to arrive digitally via Dualtone Records. The Athens, GA band previously released the full 18-song collection exclusively on vinyl, with the first nine tracks comprising FAR OUT COUNTRY I already available on streaming platforms.
About the song, Daniel 'Womz' Womack explains, ''Pretty Eyes' is my most vulnerable song - a slow-burning surrender anthem about the less lofty side of love. It holds one of my favorite lines I've ever written: 'You feel like it's vanity anytime you cry, you're challenging the universe.' I blacked out writing it and when I came to it was written in my notes. It's the feeling of being torn between self-protection and the relief of being truly seen – not just by someone you love, but by yourself. It's a song for anyone who's ever loved someone so much it felt like losing an argument with themselves.'
Produced by GRAMMY-winning Brad Cook (Waxahatchee, MJ Lenderman), along with four songs produced by the band's own Tom Myers, the double album is split into two distinct worlds of Far Out Country I & II —a restless, sunlit day and a deeper, more interior night that blends psychedelic country-rock, indie, and something that feels less like a genre than a place. As Stereogum noted, Far Out Country 'is both a title and a mission statement.'
Later this month, Futurebirds will kick off the final leg of their album release tour with two hometown shows at the Georgia Theater on August 20 and 21, followed by an appearance an AmericanaFest and a run of dates supporting Trampled By Turtles. Find a full list of tour dates below or visit their website.
Futurebirds is Brannen Miles (bass), Carter King (vocals, guitar), Daniel Womack (vocals, guitar), Thomas Johnson (vocals, guitar), and Tom Myers (drums).
Far Out Country I Tracklist
1) Sienna Life
2) Sleepless in the Cage
3) Marco Polo I
4) Nervous Ground
5) Ghost Moon
6) Fly On
7) Gsus Take the Wheel
8) Wishin'
9) Featherbed
Far Out Country II Tracklist
10) I'm Yr Mane
11) Sober Somewhere
12) Pretty Eyes
13) Far Out Country
14) Talk About the Band
15) Laugh in Your Sleep
16) Marco Polo II
17) All I Want
18) Long Time Gone
Futurebirds Tour Dates
08/20–21 – Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre
08/27 – Lexington, KY - The Burl
08/28 – Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall
08/29 – Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
08/30 – Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
09/02 – Nantucket, MA - The Muse
09/04 – Charlestown, RI - Rhythm & Roots Festival
09/05 – Albany, NY - Lark Hall
09/06 – Portland, ME - Ghostland
09/15–19 – Nashville, TN - AMERICANAFEST
09/24–26 – Torrey, UT - Fort Desolation Festival
10/17 – Charlotte, NC - The Amp Ballantyne +
10/18 – Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre +
11/14 – Wilmington, NC - B.A.D. Day Music & Arts Festival
+ supporting Trampled By Turtles
Produced by Brad Cook, with four tracks produced by band member Tom Myers, FAR OUT COUNTRY I & II spans two distinct sonic halves described as a sunlit day and a more interior night. FUTUREBIRDS is set to continue its album release tour with hometown shows at the Georgia Theatre, followed by an appearance at AmericanaFest and a run of dates supporting TRAMPLED BY TURTLES.
Photo Credit: Jacq Justice
Photo Credit: Jacq Justice