HOUNDMOUTH Plays LORDY Songs On CBS, Sets Fall 2026 Tour Dates
The band's new record features contributions from Sam Beam, MJ Lenderman and Phil Cook.
HOUNDMOUTH appeared on CBS's Saturday Sessions this past weekend to perform songs from LORDY, the band's new album, delivering renditions of Heavy Eyes, Tiger Blood and Never Gonna Die. The band previously held the distinction of being the first act booked on Saturday Sessions back in 2013. The performance capped a weekend that also included the close of the first leg of Houndmouth's headline tour, marked by a sold-out show at the 3,500-capacity Pier 17 in New York City.
With its naked honesty, Lordy takes a stripped-back approach to Houndmouth's ever-evolving sound. It's an album about surviving, rebuilding, accepting, and thriving once more. Myers wrote most of the record's songs at home, strumming his Martin guitar while sunshine streamed through the kitchen windows. Years ago, he might've composed the record at night, tossing back a few drinks for encouragement. This was different. Clear-headed and wide awake, Myers reclaimed his muse during the daytime hours, starting with songs like 'Tiger Blood' -- a ragged folk-rocker that builds its way toward a screaming finish -- and the album's gorgeously intimate title track.
Tour Dates
Sept 3 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre
Sept 4 - Ottawa, ON - History Ottawa
Sept 5 - Toronto, ON - History
Sept 17 - Nashville, TN - Dualtone 25th Anniversary Bash @ The Basement East
Sept 18 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
Sept 19 - Memphis, TN - Satellite Music Hall
Sept 24 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle
Sept 25 - Charlotte, NC - The Amp Ballantyne
Sept 26 - Asheville, NC - Hellbender Amp
Oct 8 - Fayetteville, AR - Ozark Music Hall
Oct 9 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
Oct 10 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall
Oct 11 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Festival
Oct 15 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine
Oct 17 - Memphis, TN - Satellite Music Hall
Oct 23 - Lexington, KY - The Burl
Oct 24 - Lexington, KY - The Burl
Oct 29 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue Theatre
Oct 30 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue Theatre
Nov 6 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
Nov 10 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall
Nov 12 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Nov 13 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Nov 14 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre
Nov 16 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre
Nov 19 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
Nov 20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
Nov 21 - San Diego, CA - The Sound
Houndmouth is scheduled to appear at Dualtone's 25th Anniversary Bash during AmericanaFest on September 17 before continuing a run of tour dates through November, including a stop at the Austin City Limits Festival on October 11. LORDY was produced by Brad Cook and features contributions from Sam Beam, MJ Lenderman and Phil Cook.
Photo Credit: Tommy Moore
Photo Credit: Tommy Moore