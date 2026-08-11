HOUNDMOUTH Plays LORDY Songs On CBS, Sets Fall 2026 Tour Dates

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HOUNDMOUTH appeared on CBS's Saturday Sessions this past weekend to perform songs from LORDY, the band's new album, delivering renditions of Heavy Eyes, Tiger Blood and Never Gonna Die. The band previously held the distinction of being the first act booked on Saturday Sessions back in 2013. The performance capped a weekend that also included the close of the first leg of Houndmouth's headline tour, marked by a sold-out show at the 3,500-capacity Pier 17 in New York City.

With its naked honesty, Lordy takes a stripped-back approach to Houndmouth's ever-evolving sound. It's an album about surviving, rebuilding, accepting, and thriving once more. Myers wrote most of the record's songs at home, strumming his Martin guitar while sunshine streamed through the kitchen windows. Years ago, he might've composed the record at night, tossing back a few drinks for encouragement. This was different. Clear-headed and wide awake, Myers reclaimed his muse during the daytime hours, starting with songs like 'Tiger Blood' -- a ragged folk-rocker that builds its way toward a screaming finish -- and the album's gorgeously intimate title track.

Tour Dates

Sept 3 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

Sept 4 - Ottawa, ON - History Ottawa

Sept 5 - Toronto, ON - History

Sept 17 - Nashville, TN - Dualtone 25th Anniversary Bash @ The Basement East

Sept 18 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

Sept 19 - Memphis, TN - Satellite Music Hall

Sept 24 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle

Sept 25 - Charlotte, NC - The Amp Ballantyne

Sept 26 - Asheville, NC - Hellbender Amp

Oct 8 - Fayetteville, AR - Ozark Music Hall

Oct 9 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

Oct 10 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall

Oct 11 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Festival

Oct 15 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine

Oct 17 - Memphis, TN - Satellite Music Hall

Oct 23 - Lexington, KY - The Burl

Oct 24 - Lexington, KY - The Burl

Oct 29 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue Theatre

Oct 30 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue Theatre

Nov 6 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

Nov 10 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

Nov 12 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Nov 13 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Nov 14 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre

Nov 16 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

Nov 19 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

Nov 20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Nov 21 - San Diego, CA - The Sound

Houndmouth is scheduled to appear at Dualtone's 25th Anniversary Bash during AmericanaFest on September 17 before continuing a run of tour dates through November, including a stop at the Austin City Limits Festival on October 11. LORDY was produced by Brad Cook and features contributions from Sam Beam, MJ Lenderman and Phil Cook.

Photo Credit: Tommy Moore



Photo Credit: Tommy Moore

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