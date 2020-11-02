Bleed The Sky Release New Single 'The Devil Will See You Now'

Listen to the new single below!

Orange County, CA metalcore band BLEED THE SKY released their new single titled "The Devil Will See You Now (TDWSYN)" via Art is War Records.

"The Devil Will See You Now" has been through the ringer. This song was written, scrapped, re-written, scrapped again, put on the shelf for months, then finally revisited, reconstructed, re-recorded and now ready for release! We poured our highest levels of aggressive songwriting into this one, and loved every second of it. Lyrically, this song is a very deliberate stand against anyone who has ever harmed an innocent. There is a special place in hell for anyone who preys on the young, and it especially strikes a nerve with us when predators are people of [faith]" says the band.

Formed in 2003, California based metalcore band Bleed The Sky are back in full swing after a 10 year absence from the music scene. Following two well received albums released on Nuclear Blast Records, Paradigm in Entropy (2005) and Murder the Dance (2008), the band is once again redefining who they are with the Art Is War Records release This Way Lies Madness (2020). The new lineup consists of Noah Robinson (vocals), Austin D'Amond (drums), Wayne Miller (guitars), Kevin Garcia (guitars) and David Culbert (bass guitar). While both Robinson and D'Amond were active members on both previous albums, Miller was an active member during the Paradigm in Entropy album cycle and Culbert was an active member during the preproduction of Murder the Dance. With this new all-star lineup rounded out by Kevin Garcia, Bleed The Sky returns with an intensity that is familiar to fans of the previous sound, as well as a new brutality that contends with any modern metal genres.

