Black Pumas To Electrify Fans With Live Concert Broadcast From The Wiltern On Veeps

Black Pumas is set to deliver an electrifying live performance from The Wiltern on Friday, February 9, 2024.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

POPULAR

Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe Photo 1 Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe
Video: Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For New Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW Photo 2 Video: Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW
'America's Got Talent' Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck' Photo 3 AGT Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck'
MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical Release Photo 4 MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical

Black Pumas To Electrify Fans With Live Concert Broadcast From The Wiltern On Veeps

Grammy-nominated contemporary soul group Black Pumas is set to deliver an electrifying live performance from The Wiltern on Friday, February 9, 2024.

Part of their Chronicles of a Diamond tour, the show will air live on Veeps, allowing fans worldwide to be a part of the magic. The in-person show at The Wiltern is sold out so the Veeps livestream provides an exclusive opportunity for fans without tickets to experience it. Veeps All Access subscribers can access the show for free, otherwise tickets to the show are on sale for $14.99. 

Hailing from Austin, Texas, Black Pumas set the music world on fire with their debut album, which garnered three Grammy nominations in 2020. Ever since then, they have been a force in redefining soul music. With their massively anticipated sophomore album Chronicles of a Diamond released in October 2023, Black Pumas continue to ride the wave of acclaim. The record solidified their status in the music industry, earning them their seventh Grammy nomination overall, with this year's nomination for Best Rock Performance for their song "More Than a Love Song." 

The Black Pumas' Chronicles of a Diamond tour, which kicked off in late January 2024, has captivated audiences with its vibrant energy and signature blend of psychedelic soul and rock. Fans tuning in to the Veeps livestream can expect a knockout show from a band that's always been known to go large onstage.

Black Pumas: Live at The Wiltern will be available for free for Veeps All Access subscribers, or fans can buy individual show tickets for $14.99 on veeps.com. The show will air LIVE on Veeps on February 9, 2024 at approximately 9 p.m. PT. The stream will be available exclusively on Veeps for 12 months of unlimited viewing after the air date for All Access subscribers, with a 7-day rewatch period included with ticket purchases.

About Veeps: 

Veeps is the world's leading streaming platform for live music and entertainment where fans can connect with their favorite artists through live and on-demand concerts, comedy shows, and more. Launched in 2018 by Joel and Benji Madden, Veeps has streamed performances to millions of viewers worldwide for thousands of artists including Billie Eilish, Bob Dylan, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Foo Fighters, and Kings of Leon.

Veeps has been named a Fast Company World's Most Innovative Company, nominated for an Emmy, and holds the Guinness World Record for the world's largest ticketed livestream performance by a solo male artist. Veeps content is available via veeps.com and apps on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, Samsung, and Android. Veeps is a part of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV).

About All Access: 

Veeps All Access is the first music subscription service to offer premium quality concerts and live music entertainment, connecting artists with fans when they can't be in the crowd. Subscribers will have unlimited access to hundreds of upcoming live and on-demand performances each year, exclusive Veeps-only artist content, merch drops, and more for $11.99 a month, or an annual fee of $120. It's your all-access pass to a show, every night, wherever you are.

Photo Credit: Jody Domingue



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Corinne Bailey Rae Confirms Plum Red Lipstick Headline Tour Photo
Corinne Bailey Rae Confirms 'Plum Red Lipstick' Headline Tour

Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae will embark on her Plum Red Lipstick Tour this summer, a headline tour with newly confirmed shows at Boston's The Wilbur Theatre, Washington, D.C.'s The Theatre at MGM National Harbor, and New York City—venue tba—as well as dates across the U.K. and two stops in Australia.

2
Flushing Town Hall to Present Musical Duo CelloGayageum As Part Of Lunar New Year Event Se Photo
Flushing Town Hall to Present Musical Duo CelloGayageum As Part Of Lunar New Year Event Series

Celebrate the Year of the Dragon at Flushing Town Hall! Vibrant celebration features month-long lineup of programs, headlined by Korean musical duo CelloGayageum on Lunar New Year, Feb. 10.

3
Los Angeles Band Death Lens Announce New Record Cold World Photo
Los Angeles Band Death Lens Announce New Record 'Cold World'

Since 2015, the five self-described “Brown boys from La Puente” have demonstrated an explosive energy and attitude in their recordings and chaotic live shows. Along the way, they have blossomed into a refined example of their work ethic, dedication to social justice and their community. Watch the new music video!

4
Video: Infinity Song Release Live Performance Video of Slow Burn Photo
Video: Infinity Song Release Live Performance Video of 'Slow Burn'

Following the tremendous success of their recent EP ‘Metamorphosis', released on October 20, 2023 via Roc Nation, soft rock sibling band Infinity Song is making waves once again with their newly viral single 'Slow Burn.' The song, which has taken social media by storm, has now been accompanied by a beautiful live video out now.

More Hot Stories For You

1nonly Releases New Single 'Scars'1nonly Releases New Single 'Scars'
Nickel Creek Confirms Co-Headline Tour With Andrew Bird This SummerNickel Creek Confirms Co-Headline Tour With Andrew Bird This Summer
Dan Wilson Receives First Academy Award Nomination; Nominated For 2 GRAMMYsDan Wilson Receives First Academy Award Nomination; Nominated For 2 GRAMMYs
SZA to Perform at the GRAMMYs; Taylor Swift Will AttendSZA to Perform at the GRAMMYs; Taylor Swift Will Attend

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Exclusive: Get A First Listen to Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES Video
Exclusive: Get A First Listen to Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
HAMILTON
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE