Black Pumas To Electrify Fans With Live Concert Broadcast From The Wiltern On Veeps

Grammy-nominated contemporary soul group Black Pumas is set to deliver an electrifying live performance from The Wiltern on Friday, February 9, 2024.

Part of their Chronicles of a Diamond tour, the show will air live on Veeps, allowing fans worldwide to be a part of the magic. The in-person show at The Wiltern is sold out so the Veeps livestream provides an exclusive opportunity for fans without tickets to experience it. Veeps All Access subscribers can access the show for free, otherwise tickets to the show are on sale for $14.99.

Hailing from Austin, Texas, Black Pumas set the music world on fire with their debut album, which garnered three Grammy nominations in 2020. Ever since then, they have been a force in redefining soul music. With their massively anticipated sophomore album Chronicles of a Diamond released in October 2023, Black Pumas continue to ride the wave of acclaim. The record solidified their status in the music industry, earning them their seventh Grammy nomination overall, with this year's nomination for Best Rock Performance for their song "More Than a Love Song."

The Black Pumas' Chronicles of a Diamond tour, which kicked off in late January 2024, has captivated audiences with its vibrant energy and signature blend of psychedelic soul and rock. Fans tuning in to the Veeps livestream can expect a knockout show from a band that's always been known to go large onstage.

Black Pumas: Live at The Wiltern will be available for free for Veeps All Access subscribers, or fans can buy individual show tickets for $14.99 on veeps.com. The show will air LIVE on Veeps on February 9, 2024 at approximately 9 p.m. PT. The stream will be available exclusively on Veeps for 12 months of unlimited viewing after the air date for All Access subscribers, with a 7-day rewatch period included with ticket purchases.

About Veeps:

Veeps is the world's leading streaming platform for live music and entertainment where fans can connect with their favorite artists through live and on-demand concerts, comedy shows, and more. Launched in 2018 by Joel and Benji Madden, Veeps has streamed performances to millions of viewers worldwide for thousands of artists including Billie Eilish, Bob Dylan, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Foo Fighters, and Kings of Leon.

Veeps has been named a Fast Company World's Most Innovative Company, nominated for an Emmy, and holds the Guinness World Record for the world's largest ticketed livestream performance by a solo male artist. Veeps content is available via veeps.com and apps on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, Samsung, and Android. Veeps is a part of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV).

About All Access:

Veeps All Access is the first music subscription service to offer premium quality concerts and live music entertainment, connecting artists with fans when they can't be in the crowd. Subscribers will have unlimited access to hundreds of upcoming live and on-demand performances each year, exclusive Veeps-only artist content, merch drops, and more for $11.99 a month, or an annual fee of $120. It's your all-access pass to a show, every night, wherever you are.

Photo Credit: Jody Domingue