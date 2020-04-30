Bklava Shares New Single 'Take Time'

Multi-talented South London artist Bklava continues her ascent through the UK music ranks with the release of new single 'Take Time', out 30th April via Long Lost Brother.

Listen below!

A sugar-sweet 2-step jam, 'Take Time' sees Bklava further her explorations into raw, stripped back UKG sounds paired alongside the young artist's impressive vocal capacity.

Speaking recently with CLASH Magazine Bklava said: "I wrote this song last year, I had just started seeing someone, before that I was single for ages and ready for a new relationship, however they weren't, so this song was born from that. I worked with Jay Hudson on it (also produced Got It Good), we created this in a day and I did the vocals in one take, the vibe was just there."

It follows previous singles 'Cntrl', 'Got It Good' and 'Through The Night', which have all gained the support from BBC Radio 1 heavyweights, Annie Mac, Toddla T and DJ Target.

A genre-defying artist who can often be found DJing and singing at the same time during her sets, Bklava's love of dance music stemmed from her father, a part-time Irish folk singer and songwriter whilst her mother's Lebanese roots immersed Bklava into a music culture steeped with deep history and diversity from a young age.

Honing her craft in recent years, the South London artist has recently played with the likes of Annie Mac, M.O.A.D, Conducta, Roska, Matt Jam Lamont and Wookie at his month-long Camden Assembly residency. She has also supported El-B, Dan Shake, Zed Bias, Kurupt FM, Annie Mac and High Focus Records.

Another stellar, UKG-flavoured track, 'Take Time' adds to Bklava's mounting collection of dancefloor hits.





