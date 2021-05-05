Billy Strings Confirms 'Summer Solstice Tour' This June

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings will perform a series of shows this June as part of his newly confirmed "Summer Solstice Tour" with stops at Schaumburg, IL's Wintrust Field (June 11-12), Oshkosh, WI's Ford Park Live (June 18-19) and Thornville, OH's Legend Valley (June 25-26). Tickets for the tour go on-sale this Friday, May 7-full details can be found at billystrings.com/tour.

The June dates precede Strings' extensive 2021 headline run, which kicks off this July and will include performances in Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Boston, Austin, Dallas, Atlanta and Nashville among several others. Additional details to be announced soon. Strings will also perform with Bill Kreutzmann's Billy & the Kids this weekend as part of Grateful Mahalo-a special three-night livestream event celebrating Kreutzmann's 75th birthday. Broadcasting May 7-9 at 9:00pm ET via FANS, the series will feature the group performing live from Kauai, Hawai'i.

The upcoming shows follow an ambitious spring run for Strings, who continued to perform throughout the past year, both virtually and in-person. Most recently, he performed multiple nights at Mobile, AL's Ladd-Peebles Stadium, St. Augustine, FL's Saint Augustine Amphitheatre and Columbia, SC's Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center, livestream concerts from iconic venues in New Orleans and Austin and, finally, his six-night "Déjà Vu Experiment"-a one-of-a-kind livestream event broadcast from Port Chester, NY's The Capitol Theatre. Reflecting on these performances, Pollstar declares, "The hottest hand in jamgrass mastered pandemic touring...in a fraught year, Strings and those around him parlayed that fervor into the rare pandemic success story, blazing trails in livestreaming, drive-in touring and socially distanced podded shows while remaining true to their core values of authenticity and fan engagement." Additionally, celebrating his recent success, Relix featured Strings on the cover of their April/May issue praising, "Strings' exuberance speaks to the boundless, resourceful spirit of his music...beyond his technical mastery, it's his authenticity that continues to animate his music and, in turn, the fans who are drawn to that music."

Adding to an already triumphant year, Strings won Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards for his acclaimed record, Home. Released on Rounder Records, Home was produced by Glenn Brown and furthers Strings' reputation as "one of string music's most dynamic young stars" (Rolling Stone). Of the album, The Associated Press proclaims, "it is his creative musical storytelling, paired with solid vocals on Home that should seal the deal, pleasing fans of the genre and creating some new ones...the perfect blend of pure talent and pluck," while The Wall Street Journalpraises, "Billy Strings has clearly emerged as a premier guitar flatpicker of this era." Moreover, Strings and the album topped Billboard's 2020 year-end chart in both Bluegrass categories: Top Bluegrass Artists and Top Bluegrass Albums.