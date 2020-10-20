Billie Eilish Reveals Details For WHERE DO WE GO? THE LIVESTREAM

Set to take place live from her native Los Angeles on Saturday, October 24th at 3PM PT / 6PM ET.

Darkroom/Interscope Records artist Billie Eilish has revealed exclusive details on her upcoming WHERE DO WE GO? THE LIVESTREAM, set to take place live from her native Los Angeles on Saturday, October 24th at 3PM PT / 6PM ET. Tickets are available now via Livestream.billieeilish.com



Using state-of-the-art XR technology, music fans from all over the world will be brought together and transported from their homes into a fully immersive virtual experience. Using multiple cameras, angles and 3D environments, ticket holders will be able to step inside Billie's world, as she performs a fully live set, in what is to be a truly unprecedented live experience.



Also revealed today, details of the WHERE DO WE GO? THE LIVESTREAM PRE-SHOW. Starting at 2PM PT / 5PM ET, the pre-show will debut an exclusive never-before-seen clip from the highly anticipated R.J. Cutler-directed, Apple TV+ documentary film Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry, plus host an array of special guest appearances, alongside giveaways, contests and exclusive content debuted from partners Beats, Blohsh, Crew Nation, Fender, Gucci, Live Nation, Postmates, Support + Feed and Verizon, who will be offering a special limited amount of tickets to Verizon Up members. Billie Eilish will be revealing additional details on her socials through-out the week.



Having spent months working on the creative with her live production collaborators Moment Factory (also responsible for producing her WHERE DO WE GO? 2020 world arena tour), WHERE DO WE GO? THE LIVESTREAM is inspired by elements from her recently halted arena-tour, and will feature new and exciting never-before-seen elements made exclusively for this once-in-a-lifetime experience, that will also include 500 pre-selected fans interacting with Billie virtually and in real time throughout the show.



Billie will be performing 100% live with her brother FINNEAS and long-time touring drummer Andrew Marshall on a 60ft x 24ft stage surrounded by 100ft x 24ft 360 LED screens, providing 3D, real-time-content integration.



WHERE DO WE GO? THE LIVESTREAM, will be hosted on Billie's website and powered by the Maestro interactive streaming platform, with interactive production by lili Studios, and will be available to all ticket-holders for 24-hours to replay the show on-demand.



Exclusive Billie Eilish merchandise is available from now until show day for all ticket holders. Proceeds from select items will go towards Crew Nation, a charitable fund created to help support the countless crew members affected by events and concert cancelations in 2020. To find out more about ways to get involved, donate, buy merchandise or apply for relief, head to: livenation.com/crewnation.



As part of the livestream's experience, fans will also receive a Postmates code for free delivery in the U.S. to complement WHERE DO WE GO? THE LIVESTREAM with a delivery from their favorite local restaurant. Codes valid until Sunday, October 25 at 11:59 EST.



WHERE DO WE GO? THE LIVESTREAM will be available to stream via

Livestream.billieeilish.com on Saturday, October 24 at 3PM PST.



Tickets are available now via Livestream.billieeilish.com



WHERE DO WE GO? THE LIVESTREAM is sponsored by Global Citizen, Postmates and Verizon.

About Crew Nation

Live music inspires millions around the world, but the concerts we all enjoy wouldn't be possible without the countless crew members working behind the scenes. Crew Nation is charitable fund, created to help the people who were supposed to be working on shows planned for 2020. Crew Nation is powered by Music Forward Foundation, a charitable 501c3 organization, that is administering and managing the fund. So far, the fund has raises $15 million, helping 15,000 live music crew members across 36 countries who were impacted by the rescheduled or cancelled shows scheduled to take place through June. With concerts and festivals still largely on pause, there are hundreds of thousands of crew members who still need help. The fund hopes to double its impact and raise at least $30 million so that it can continue providing support for these independent workers who are the backbone of the live music industry.

livenation.com/crewnation.



Beats

Beats by Dr. Dre (Beats) is a leading audio brand founded in 2006 by Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine. Through its family of premium consumer headphones, earphones, and speakers, Beats has introduced an entirely new generation to the possibilities of premium sound entertainment. The brand's continued success helps bring the energy, emotion, and excitement of playback in the recording studio back to the listening experience for music lovers worldwide. Beats was acquired by Apple Inc. in July 2014.

Fender Musical Instruments Corporation

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC)-whose portfolio of brands includes Fender, Squier, Gretsch guitars, Jackson, EVH, Charvel and Bigsby-follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. Since 2015, Fender's digital arm has introduced a new ecosystem of products and interactive experiences to accompany players at every stage of their musical journey. This includes innovative apps and learning platforms designed to complement Fender guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, accessories and pro-audio gear, and inspire players through an immersive musical experience. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of musical expression for all players, from beginners to history-making legends.



Global Citizen

Global Citizen is the world's largest movement of action takers and impact makers dedicated to ending extreme poverty by 2030. With over 10 million monthly advocates, our voices have the power to drive lasting change around sustainability, equality, and humanity. We post, tweet, message, vote, sign, and call to inspire those who can make things happen to act - government leaders, businesses, philanthropists, artists, and citizens - together improving lives. By downloading our app, Global Citizens learn about the systemic causes of extreme poverty, take action on those issues, and earn rewards with tickets to concerts, events, and experiences all over the world. To date, the actions of our community, along with high-level advocacy efforts and work with partners, has resulted in commitments and policy announcements from leaders valued at over $48 billion, affecting the lives of more than 880 million people. For more information, visit GlobalCitizen.org.



Postmates

Postmates is a leader in delivering your favorite restaurants and a whole lot more on-demand. The platform gives customers access to the most selection of merchants in the US with more than 600,000 restaurants and retailers available for delivery and pickup, many of which are exclusive to Postmates. The market leader in Los Angeles and markets across the southwest, Postmates covers 80% of US households, across all 50 states. Customers can get free delivery on all merchants by joining Postmates Unlimited, the industry's first subscription service. Learn more or start a delivery by downloading the app or visiting www.postmates.com.



Support + Feed

Support & Feed is an initiative created to help those in need during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond. Founded by Maggie Baird, the non-profit organization supports Los Angeles, New York, and Philadelphia plant-based restaurants who are suffering as a result of the current pandemic, while also providing support for vetted charitable organizations & marginalized groups who have been greatly impacted by the crisis such as children's charities, homeless and domestic abuse shelters, food banks, family & senior centers, first responders and hospital workers. Support and Feed strives to raise awareness and educate on the importance of a plant-based diet for the health of the planet and to influence programs that feed those in need to provide at least 50% plant-based meals. https://www.supportandfeed.com



Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world's leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

