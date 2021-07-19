Billie Eilish Releases 'Your Power' Official Live Performance With Vevo

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of Billie Eilish's Official Live Performance of "Your Power" off her forthcoming album, Happier Than Ever via Darkroom/Interscope Records. Vevo's Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances.

"All of us at Vevo have been huge fans of Billie for years and love working with her. We got to collaborate with her so closely on these Official Live Performances evident in how much they blend with her aesthetic and the creative sound of this new material." says JP Evangelista, Vevo's SVP of Content, Programming & Marketing, "Billie is always so involved in the vision of her music videos, and her detailed input is a huge part of what makes these performances special. It's been such a pleasure watching her blossom into the superstar that she is today, from her first music videos, to very intimate fan shows, Billie is truly one of a kind. We look forward to more successful future collaborations."

Billie Eilish and Vevo have a long and collaborative history, working together for exclusive live performances of "my boy" through their DSCVR Artists to Watch program, "you should see me in a crown" and "bitches broken hearts" for Vevo LIFT and "when the party's over," "bellyache" and "you should see me in a crown" for Vevo's LIFT Live Sessions in 2018.

Billie worked closely with Vevo's team to create a performance that was rooted in simplicity, allowing the music to speak for itself. Shot on 35mm film, the duo is surrounded by burnt orange velvet curtains, bringing a retro, 1950's feel to the space. Billie's delicate vocals quickly fill the cozy room, telling a story that keeps viewers riveted without so much as one special effect.

Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.

Vevo is the world's leading music video network, connecting an ever-growing global audience to high quality music video content for more than a decade. Founded by Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment in 2009, Vevo offers fans worldwide a vast array of premium content to choose from, showcasing official music videos alongside a constantly developing lineup of live performances and innovative original programming. From top superstars to rising new talents, Vevo brings incomparable cross-promotional support to artists across the musical spectrum, at every stage of their careers.

Vevo has consistently evolved over the past decade to lead within today's ever-changing media landscape, embracing partnerships with a number of leading distribution platforms to deliver extraordinary content within ad-supported environments. With more than 26B views across television, desktop and mobile devices each month, Vevo brings music videos to the world - when, where, and how fans want them.

Vevo is available on YouTube, Samsung, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo Show, PlutoTV, Apple TV, Roku, Comcast (Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex), VIZIO, Sky (NowTV and SkyQ), Foxxum, XITE, NetRange, Redbox, T-Mobile Play, Virgin Media, Xumo, Telstra and Vewd.