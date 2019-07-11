Billboard Partners With Bandsintown To Enhance Live Music and Artist Discovery

Billboard, the world's most influential music media brand, today announced a multifaceted partnership with Bandsintown to drive music discovery and fan engagement on both platforms while helping artists sell more tickets. Bandsintown, the most trusted source for concert discovery, will feature its robust catalog of global tour dates across Billboard and its portfolio of influential music sites.

"As the definitive destination for music fans and the industry worldwide, we are thrilled to partner with Bandsintown to bring their innovative technology to our platform as we continue to offer our audiences the best and most comprehensive information about artists they love and support artists live music performances across the globe," said The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group President Deanna Brown.

"We're delighted to join forces with such a quintessential music brand for an initiative that supports our mutual goal of helping artists grow their careers," said Fabrice Sergent, Managing Partner of Bandsintown. "Bandsintown and Billboard are valuable resources for music fans, and we're thrilled to come together to enhance the fan experience by supporting music discovery and encouraging fans to get out and enjoy more live music."

Drawing from Bandsintown's unmatched catalog of tour dates and live music data from more than 500,000 touring artists, dates will be dynamically embedded into articles and on Billboard pages with direct links to ticketing providers. Billboard will also feature the Bandsintown Amplified music player to enable fans to discover music from major music streaming services.

This broader distribution of tour dates powered by Bandsintown across Billboard's portfolio of titles will increase awareness of upcoming live dates for touring artists around the world at a time when revenue related to live music makes up 60-80% of most musicians' incomes. To further encourage artist discovery and engagement, Bandsintown artist profiles will feature links to Billboard pages, directing fans to a complete archive of Billboard articles related to a specific artist available in one place.

With more than 125 years in business, Billboard is a leader in music reporting and analysis, audience reach, and brand integrations. With a dedicated investment in tech, data services, insights and research, and new content types, Billboard is focused on global expansion and innovation across a suite of new products and brand opportunities to super serve audiences - including short form video and audio and in real life events.





