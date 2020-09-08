Bill Clinton Will Produce New Podcast for iHeartMedia

The former president will release the pod in early 2021.

Deadline reports that Former President Bill Clinton will produce a new podcast with iHeartMedia.

The pod is scheduled to release in early 2021.

Clinton produced another podcast last year for the Clinton Foundation. The foundation also serves as a partner on this new project.

The original podcast, Why Am I Telling You This?, featured Chelsea Clinton as host, with guests including Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, José Andrés, Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, early childhood education experts Ralph Smith and Dr. Susan Neuman, Stonewall Inn co-owner Kurt Kelly, NCAA Women's Basketball Championship coach Dawn Staley and Partners in Health co-founder Dr. Paul Farmer.

"The podcast is inspired by President Clinton's belief that the purpose of his work in public service is to give people the opportunity to live their best life story," said Craig Minassian of the Clinton Foundation. "The show will be built on his gift for storytelling, his ability to explain complex issues in a relatable way and showcase his wide-range of interests and well-known intellectual curiosity through conversations about the ideas and events that continue to shape his work and our world."

Read the original story on Deadline.

