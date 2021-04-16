Big Scarr Arrives With 'Big Grim Reaper'

Rising Memphis rapper Big Scarr has announced today's premiere of his eagerly awaited debut mixtape. BIG GRIM REAPER is available now via Gucci Mane's The New 1017 and Atlantic Records HERE.

BIG GRIM REAPER includes a series of recent tracks that affirm Big Scarr's skill with gruff flows, robust rhymes, and dynamic hooks, including the brand-new banger, "Ballin in LA" featuring Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty, joined by an official visual streaming now at YouTube HERE.

BIG GRIM REAPER further features such tracks as "Frozone," "Traphouse," and "I Would Keep Goin," as well as the hugely popular trio of "SoIcyBoyz (Feat. Pooh Shiesty & Foogiano)," "SoIcyBoyz 2 (Feat. Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano & Tay Keith)," and the recently released "SoIcyBoyz 3 (Feat. Gucci Mane, Pooh Shiesty & Foogiano)," all available now for streaming and download now.

Together, the three "SoIcyBoyz" tracks have proven global breakthroughs for Big Scarr and his fellow New 1017 labelmates Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano, earning over 50 million worldwide streams and over 35 million video views thus far. "SoIcyBoyz 3 (Feat. Gucci Mane, Pooh Shiesty & Foogiano)" dropped last month alongside an official music video that has quickly racked up over 3M views via YouTube HERE. An exclusive line of "SoIcyBoyz 3" merch is available now at the official New 1017 store HERE.

Big Scarr may carry the marks of life's trials and tribulations on his face and body, but he emerges from those tragedies triumphantly. In the year since his debut, he's posted up over 80 million YouTube views and locked down a deal with Gucci Mane's The New 1017/Atlantic Records. Now, the Memphis rapper speaks on his life without fear or filter on Big Grim Reaper.

His music has generated serious heat since he started to rap with encouragement from a day-one friend. A fiery freestyle powered his first-ever single "Make A Play" - the intense music video has generated over 5 million YouTube views. Blown away, the icon Gucci Mane signed Big Scarr. Maintaining this momentum, he joined Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano for "SoIcyBoyz" on the blockbuster compilation Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer, and later "SoIcyBoyz 2" and "SoIcyBoyz 3." The project would be plugged by the likes of Complex, UPROXX, and more. Singles "Endzone," "Frozone," "I Would Keep Going," "Trap House" and "Dead Opps" set the stage for more to come, also earning Big Scarr more than 1.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

By embracing his scars, Big Scarr gives hip-hop one of its realest stories out there.

